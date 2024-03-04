Launches the "Hour Back Pledge" and supports the Canadian Mental Health Association to inspire Quebecers to regulate their sleep habits during Daylight Saving Time

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer is on a mission to highlight the powerful and transformative impact sleep has on one's physical and mental well-being, empowering Quebecers to take active control of their health. As part of this initiative, Dormez-vous released data from a new survey highlighting the impact of Daylight Saving Time on Quebecers' sleep patterns and mental health. The survey reveals that 3 in 5 Quebecers experience disruption to their sleep schedule when the clocks move forward for Daylight Saving Time.

On March 10th, 2024 at 2 a.m., Quebecers will set their clocks forward for daylight saving, resulting in the loss of one hour of sleep. For the first time in Quebec history, Dormez-vous is launching the "Hour Back Pledge", acknowledging the potential setback to Quebecers' health and well-being, and to inspire them to proactively regulate their sleep habits during Daylight Saving Time. As part of the pledge, Dormez-vous is dedicating the lost hour to its employees, by opening all retail stores, Distribution Centres and offices across Quebec an hour later than usual on Monday, March 11th, 2024, allowing employees to reclaim their lost sleep.

As champions of sleep as an essential pillar of health and physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, Dormez-vous has partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), to awaken Quebecers to the transformative power of sleep. In line with this commitment, Dormez-vous is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association to support mental health initiatives, emphasize the importance of sleep on overall well-being, and advocate for the adoption of healthy sleep habits by all Quebecers. Canadian Mental Health Association's national office is also taking the Pledge, inspired by Dormez-vous' action to support wellbeing.

"As leaders in sleep for almost 30 years, we understand that sleep is critical for us to function mentally, physically and emotionally," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Dormez-vous. "This March, we are proud to pioneer the 'Hour Back Pledge' in Quebec, underscoring our commitment to advancing sleep health. However, this initiative transcends our organization, and we invite all Quebecers to unite and join our provincewide petition to show business leaders that we all deserve quality sleep."

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Canada's most established and extensive community mental health organization in Canada, quality sleep is essential for preventing mental health issues, managing stress, processing emotions, and maintaining a balanced mood.

"Studies have shown that poor sleep negatively affects mental health," says Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. "Restorative sleep helps prevent mental health problems, manage stress and process emotions."

Majority Quebecers agree that a good night's sleep is important for their mental wellbeing, research indicates that 57% of Quebecers sleep less than 7 hours at night, falling short of the recommended hours of sleep as per the StatsCan Health Report1. Quality sleep emerges as a cornerstone for Quebecers, playing a pivotal role in stress management, regulation of emotions and mood stabilization. Notably, 85% of Quebec respondents reported increased productivity at work when well-rested, with 89% experiencing improved concentration with consistent, restful sleep.

To help Quebecers foster better sleep habits year-round, Dormez-vous offers the expertise of sleep professionals and a range of sleep wellness solutions. With an understanding of the pivotal role sleep plays in overall health and well-being, Dormez-vous remains dedicated to helping everyone achieve their best night's sleep, every night.

Learn more at www.dormez-vous.com and join the petition at www.dormezvous.com/hourbackpledge

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer. As of March 4, 2024, Dormez-vous has 64 corporate-owned stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com .

About Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca .

__________________________

1 The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines recommend that adults aged 18 to 64 obtain 7 to 9 hours of good-quality sleep on a regular basis, with consistent sleep and wake times for health benefits. The sleep duration recommendation for adults aged 65 and older is 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

