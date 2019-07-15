Dormez-vous Grows in Quebec with First Store in Chicoutimi

Quebec's Sleep Experts are now able to help Chicoutimi residents get their best sleep!

CHICOUTIMI, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's largest mattress retailer and the province's division of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company" (TSX:ZZZ)), is excited to announce the opening of its first store in Chicoutimi, Quebec.

"As we continue to expand in Quebec after 25 years, we are thrilled to be opening a new store north of Quebec City and be part of Chicoutimi's dynamic community. Specializing in all things sleep, our Sleep Experts are looking forward to matching each Quebecer to the right combination of products based on their unique sleep needs to help them get their best night's sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President and Chief Business Development Officer of Dormez-vous.

Dormez-vous' new Chicoutimi store is located at 1324 Blvd Talbot, next to Place Saguenay. This convenient location will provide greater access for Chicoutimi residents to discover the extensive assortment of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases and innovative sleep essentials. These include weighted blankets, silk pillowcases and luxury wellness pillows, such as the Tranquil Lavender or GelCool. With no 'one-size fits all' for sleep, Dormez-vous carries all things for all sleepers.

Dormez-vous also has an Unbeatable Price Guarantee. If a mattress price is not already lower, they will beat any competitor's price by at least five per cent. To ensure all customers are happy with their purchase, Dormez-vous' Comfort Guarantee means you can try out a new bed risk-free for 100 nights and exchange it with ease. In addition, Dormez-vous offers FREE delivery and set-up for all mattresses and adjustable lifestyle bases.

This newest Chicoutimi location brings the company's footprint in the province to 61 stores. To learn more about the company, its products or find a store near you, please visit dormezvous.com.

About Dormez-vous:

Dormez-vous, is the largest retailer of mattresses in Quebec. As of July 15, 2019, Dormez-vous has 61 stores and 2 distribution centres in Quebec. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Dormez-vous also works closely with Quebec charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

For more information about the company visit dormezvous.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/DormezVous.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Media Contact: Sonia Draper, Director of Marketing, sonia.draper@sleepcountry.ca, 289-748-0206 ext. 22385; Matt Trocchi, Account Executive, North Strategic for Sleep Country Canada, matt.trocchi@northstrategic.com, 647-204-4136

Related Links

www.sleepcountry.ca

