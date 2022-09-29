Dormez-vous and Local Montreal Artist Partner to Celebrate new Griffintown Location and Highlight the Neighbourhood's Vibrant Roots

Inspired by Griffintown's lively art scene, Jason Wasserman brings the new store to life with a customized mural

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Montreal store located in the heart of Griffintown. Set to open on October 1 at 220 Peel Street, the new store marks the first time the retailer has partnered with a local artist to truly capture a local feel. This newest location will bring the Dormez-vous store count to 62 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Quebec get their best night's sleep.

Known as a vibrant and creative area in Montreal, multidisciplinary artist Jason Wasserman was tasked to create a unique custom mural for the store, inspired by the Griffintown community. Drawing on his signature bold black and white comic book aesthetic, the mural captures the eclectic lifestyle of the neighbourhood, from its rich history to its contemporary developments. Located on the back wall of the store, residents will feel immersed in the Griffintown culture, both past and present, upon arrival.

"Griffintown is a such remarkable area in Montreal, filled with abundant history but also new life," said Wasserman. "I was honoured when Dormez-vous approached me to capture the essence of this neighbourhood, and the resulting installation showcases the juxtaposition between Griffintown's historical architecture with the newer residential buildings."

"We are delighted to bring our unparalleled sleep expertise to this bustling Montreal neighbourhood," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Dormez-vous. "We knew early in the development process that this store was in a truly unique area of the city. It was important for us to capture the essence and creativity of Griffintown in our latest retail expansion, and partnering with a local artist was the best way to bring that to life."

On October 1 and 2, Montrealer's are invited to visit the new Dormez-vous store for opening weekend celebrations inspired by the trendy community. In addition to Wasserman's mural, shoppers can sip from a smoothie bar hosted by local business OLAOLA or listen to a DJ set from Abeille Gélinas on October 1 from 1 – 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the first 25 people to visit the store will be treated to a $100 Dormez-vous gift card to discover the brand's assortment of innovative sleep essentials.

Dormez-vous Griffintown, QC: 220 Peel Street, Unit #4, Montreal, Quebec H3C 2G7

Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: October 1, 2022

For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer. As of September 29, 2022, Dormez-vous has 62 corporate-owned stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Jason Wasserman

Jason Wasserman is a born and raised Montreal artist. Obsessed with comic books and illustration from a young age, he holds a BFA from Concordia University. He has worked as a contract illustrator, painter and muralist since then. His signature style is easily recognizable by its bold, black & white comic book aesthetic with narratives heavily inspired by lowbrow art and the city of Montreal. For more information, visit www.jasonwasserman.com.

