TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Since 2002, the Ontario Heritage Trust's Doors Open Ontario program has encouraged Ontarians to discover the stories inside the province's most unique and fascinating historic places, cultural, and natural sites – all free of charge.

Doors Open Ontario provides people from across the province with the opportunity to explore heritage and culture through a variety of virtual tours and digital experiences during the 2020 season, as we work towards resuming in-person tours and events. Until we can meet in person again, the Trust is inviting Ontarians to join us on a virtual journey across the province!

"Featuring many of Ontario's treasured places and the stories behind their doors, Digital Doors Open Ontario draws us together and inspires our strong sense of community and our Ontario spirit," says Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod. "I encourage all Ontarians to fall in love with their province again by exploring the unique virtual programming that showcases our province's culture and pride of place."

Digital Doors Open includes photos, virtual tours, videos, searchable collections, online games and activities. The Trust will be adding more content throughout the summer and fall, with partners across the province. We are also welcoming Ontarians to share their own pictures, videos and experiences of past Doors Open events or special places in their communities on social media with the hashtag #DoorsOpenOntario.

"We are pleased to bring Doors Open Ontario online," said Beth Hanna, CEO of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "Digital Doors Open Ontario is an exciting opportunity for Ontarians to learn about the heritage and culture of communities across the province and support the recovery of culture and tourism industries. We can't thank our partnering communities enough for their dedication and support."

You can see all the sites by going to DoorsOpenOntario.on.ca/digital. Check back throughout the summer to see what places have been added, and make sure to follow the Trust on social media for the latest on in-person community events this fall. Programming for Doors Open Ontario is made possible thanks to the support of presenting sponsor TD Ready Commitment and further support from Destination Ontario.

Quick Facts:

Doors Open Ontario 2020 will feature sites with digital content from across Ontario .

. Since the first Doors Open Ontario in 2002, there have been 8.3 million visits to Doors Open Ontario events.

Now in its 19th year, Doors Open Ontario has contributed $133 million to local economies and highlighted the heritage of local communities.

Learn More:

Discover the story behind every door at the Doors Open Ontario website.

Activate the unique heritage sites in your community! Find out how you can participate in Doors Open Ontario in the future.

Follow the hashtag #DoorsOpenOntario to see what you're missing if you're not participating in Digital Doors Open Ontario!

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (OHT) is an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The Trust identifies, protects, promotes and conserves Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interprets Ontario's history, educates Ontarians of its importance in our society, and celebrates the province's diversity. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

