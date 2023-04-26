TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting April 29 in Guelph, hundreds of places across the province will open their doors free of charge as part of Doors Open Ontario, an annual program of the Ontario Heritage Trust. The 2023 season will be held over 13 weekends and features 22 in-person events running from April to October. Ontarians can visit the province's most fascinating places and discover exciting architectural, cultural and natural heritage experiences. Details are now available at www.doorsopenontario.on.ca with new listings being added each month.

Every year, visitors to Doors Open events gain rare access to buildings and spaces that are normally closed to the public or sites that normally charge admission. The events have something for everyone — in addition to free access, many sites are also hosting walking tours, interactive experiences, special exhibitions and more.

This year, the Trust is exploring Ontario's food culture and history. From breweries to farms, Doors Open events will also include sites or special programs to highlight our culinary or agricultural heritage.

"Discovery is at the heart of Doors Open Ontario," said John Ecker, Chair, Board of Directors, Ontario Heritage Trust. "We encourage everybody to make a trip to one or more of the 22 Doors Open events happening this year. You'll uncover new stories, connect with people and see outstanding places that showcase how these vibrant communities help to create that sense of belonging that brings us all together."

Digital Doors Open Ontario also returns with hundreds of listings available online. These virtual experiences can help you fill a rainy afternoon, plan a staycation or virtually visit impressive destinations across the province that may be too far away.

Doors Open Ontario in-person events (April to October)

Guelph ( April 29 )

( ) Hamilton ( May 6-7 )

( ) Oshawa ( May 6 )

( ) Richmond Hill ( May 13 )

( ) Toronto ( May 27-28 )

( ) Ottawa ( June 3-4 )

( ) Whitchurch-Stouffville ( June 3 )

( ) Loyalist Township ( June 17 )

( ) Burlington ( August 12 )

( ) Cornwall and SDG Counties ( August 19-20 )

( ) Simcoe County ( August 26-27 )

( ) Belleville ( September 9 )

( ) Carleton Place ( September 16-17 )

( ) London ( September 16-17 )

( ) Peterborough ( September 16 )

( ) Quinte West ( September 16 )

( ) Waterloo Region ( September 16 )

( ) Kingston ( September 23-24 )

( ) St. Marys ( September 23 )

( ) Woodstock ( September 23 )

( ) Niagara-on-the-Lake ( October 21 )

( ) Dutton Dunwich ( October 22 )

Each event occurs over a weekend and is always free of charge. The events are run locally by a range of organizations — including municipal departments, arts councils or heritage and historical societies — and are supported by thousands of volunteers.

Doors Open Ontario is made possible thanks to our presenting sponsor TD Bank Group.

Learn more

Find events and plan your trip by visiting the Doors Open Ontario website

Learn more about the Ontario Heritage Trust's interpretive theme for 2023: Food

Download a selection of Doors Open Ontario 2023 photos

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For further information: For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact Patricia Njovu at 437-248-1439 or [email protected]