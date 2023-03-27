• RONA inc. renews its fundraising campaign for Children's Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil



BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners and headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, is launching its sixth annual fundraising campaign for Children's Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil, which support 14 children's hospitals in the country. From March 27 to April 28, 2023, all corporate Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt stores across the country, as well as 42 RONA affiliated dealers and 6 distribution centres will join forces to raise funds in stores and online.

In Québec, participating RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores will also be selling raffle tickets for the Maison Enfant Soleil home by Bonneville, for which RONA is the official building materials supplier. ''It is truly an honour to help improve the health and quality of life of children across the country and to help hospitals provide advanced care. We are also proud to see the mobilization of our network's employees, as well as the contribution of our customers at each campaign and the generosity of our suppliers who donate materials for the Maison Enfant Soleil. Over the past five years, RONA has presented more than $4.7 million to children's hospital foundations across Canada and we are committed to continuing this momentum for this sixth edition,'' says Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development at RONA inc.

Real-life kids behind this year's campaigns

Janessa, 14 years old, ambassador of the Children's Miracle Network campaign

At the age of seven, Janessa was diagnosed with kidney failure. In November 2020, she underwent a successful kidney transplant. Today, her situation is stable and thanks to donor-funded support and innovation from her care team, Janessa can now get ongoing check-ups remotely.

''After our family moved to be closer to the care Janessa needed, the children's hospital team not only helped my daughter Janessa, but also allowed our family to return to our First Nations community in Pukatawagan. By supporting children's hospitals, you're not just supporting children, you're helping entire families,'' explains her mother, Brenda.

Lexie, 8 years old, ambassador for the Opération Enfant Soleil campaign

Lexie has spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease that attacks the nerve cells. Treatments are essential. In fact, they helped stabilize Lexie's condition. It is because of the solidarity and generosity of people that she can benefit from care adapted to her condition.

''While Lexie courageously faces the treatments that allow her to slow down the progression of her disease, she can count on the generosity and dedication of all those who have at heart the support of sick children'' says Aurélie, Lexie's mother.

For more information on RONA's major philanthropic campaigns, visit the https://www.ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities website.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children's Miracle Network website to learn more. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

About Opération Enfant Soleil : all together for children's well-being in Québec

Unifying Quebecers around the cause of sick children, Opération Enfant Soleil supports initiatives for their healing throughout the province. Over the past 36 years, more than $302 million has been donated through the generosity of partners, volunteers and donors. Thanks to this contribution, around a hundred projects take shape each year in regional hospitals as well as in major pediatric centres: acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment adapted to the size of children; design of comfortable and optimal care environments; proximity of care, close to home and the family; innovative research projects, to further push boundaries. Sums are also donated to organizations each year for the realization of more than 40 prevention-related projects through the Sports and Sustainable Health Fund. To discover all the great and small miracles that your generosity will contribute to this year throughout the province of Québec, visit our website: www.operationenfantsoleil.ca.

About RONA inc.

With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 26,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercury in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

