The former senior vice president of communications for the Montreal Canadiens will replace Jocelyn Théoret

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to announce that Donald Beauchamp has been appointed chair of its Quebec advisory board. Beauchamp has been a member of the provincial advisory board since 2018, most recently serving as its vice-chair.

Beauchamp is a veteran communications strategist who spent his entire career in the sports industry.

Before his role as senior vice president of communications for the Montreal Canadiens from 1993 to 2018, he served as the director of marketing and communications at Hockey Canada and the director of sports information at the University of Ottawa. Today, Beauchamp is a special advisor for TACT — a Montreal-based consulting firm.

After having been personally touched by heart disease, it was natural for him to want to get involved with Heart & Stroke as a senior volunteer — a role he fills with both passion and generosity.

"My son, Émile, was born with a congenital heart defect and underwent nine heart surgeries, his first at only four days old," says Beauchamp. "When he was 15, Émile went into sudden cardiac arrest while we were on a family vacation in Mexico. His heart restarted after 50 minutes of CPR and nine shocks delivered by an AED. I was already involved with Heart & Stroke at the time, but this event motivated me to get even more involved."

Extremely grateful to see his son grow up and thrive, Beauchamp is focused on helping advance two of Heart & Stroke's key initiatives: supporting life-saving research and increasing public access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs). He would also like to raise awareness around the main signs of stroke described in the FAST acronym.

"One of my close friends, Jacques Demers, the former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, had a massive stroke that left him severely disabled. Seeing the devastating effects of stroke up close shook me, so I want to raise awareness about the importance of recognizing the signs and calling 9-1-1 when someone experiences a stroke," adds M. Beauchamp.

"Donald is an invaluable member of our provincial advisory board in Quebec. His passion, dedication and leadership are instrumental in helping Heart & Stroke' grow in Quebec and having 'la Belle Province' shine across the country. We are thrilled to announce his appointment as chair," says Michelle Brisebois, senior vice president, Quebec, at Heart & Stroke.

Beauchamp will replace Jocelyn Théoret, the Quebec advisory board's past chair.

