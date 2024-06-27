Don't suffer from FOMO, get in on 7-Eleven Birthday BOGOs!

Buy One Get One FREE favourites, exclusively for 7Rewards® members, from July 1-11

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven Day is July 11 but the party starts early for 7Rewards members. From July 1-11, our loyal members get Buy One Get One FREE offers on: hot-from-the-oven in minutes 24/7 Canadian-made pizza slices, all beef Big Bite® and cheddar smokies, fresh, locally-made tuna and egg wedge sandwiches, decadent Caroles® Cheesecakes on a stick, refreshing 1L Coca-Cola, 710mL Brisk, 355mL Prime Energy and hot, dill and sour Van Holten's Pickles. Plus a FREE 1L 7-Select Canadian Natural Spring Water with every Red Bull 473mL purchase. Visit us in-store or order online with 7Now to enjoy these BOGOs before they go-go.

7-Eleven Day Buy One Get One (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

And as Slurpee® lovers know, on July 11 the excitement really kicks in. With an iconic FREE Small Slurpee for everyone! It's a thank you gift to long time customers, and an ice-cold, but also warm welcome, to new friends. 7Rewards members also get 711 bonus points with the scan of their FREE Slurpee. Plus wings for just 71 cents. Uh, yeah, you read that right.

"From Canada Day to 7-Eleven Day, the BOGOs are going strong at 7-Eleven," notes Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager 7-Eleven Canada. "It's our way of showing how much we appreciate every last one of our 6.4 million 7Rewards members."

It wouldn't be a celebration without a 7Rewards Contest. Scan to win 1 of 7 mega concert trips. Seven lucky members will win the Grand Prize of a $3500 travel voucher and a $1,000 Ticketmaster e-gift card. 67 members will win the Second Prize of a $711 Ticketmaster e-gift card. For a single entry, simply scan 7Rewards with any purchase. Plus get five entries for Slurpee, Monster Energy 473mL, Evian water 1L, iced coffee and new 7-Select Replenish electrolyte beverage. Get all the details.

7Rewards members get exclusive deals, earn points on every purchase and can use those points for FREE Slurpee, taquitos, iced coffee and more. Download 7-Eleven App to join today.

And don't forget to try our newest exclusive Slurpee flavour: Mountain Dew Pitch Black. It's the bold taste of Mountain Dew with a twist of citrus flavour and dark fruit. Customers will find our other summer faves Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Passionfruit, and classics ready to go on repeat, like Cream Soda and Mountain Dew Blue Shock and only at 7-Eleven.

About 7-Eleven Canada

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, with the Canadian store support centre in Surrey, BC, 7-Eleven operates more than 590 stores Canada. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally-made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies made fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® made fresh in-store daily. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand with 7-Select products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with over 6 million Canadian members, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile Checkout. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

Alex Cerelli, StrategyCorp, [email protected], 647-395-5530