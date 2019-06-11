Documentary series, Employable Me, wins Rockie Award at 2019 Banff World Media Festival

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is thrilled to announce that Season two of its series Employable Me, produced by Thomas Howe Associates Inc. (THA), won a Rockie Award at the Banff World Media Festival. Employable Me received the Lifestyle Program Award in the Arts and Entertainment category at Monday night's International Program Competition. This is the second consecutive win for Employable Me, which also captured the award in 2018.

Employable Me is a moving documentary series featuring job seekers who are determined to prove that having a physical disability or neurological condition shouldn't make them unemployable. The series provides an honest and emotional look at the challenges that individuals of varying abilities face in the job market. All episodes of Employable Me feature Integrated Described Video, where description is incorporated during the production phase, along with closed captioning making the series fully accessible.

"We are thrilled and extremely proud of the folks at Thomas Howe Associates for winning their second consecutive Rockie Award for Employable Me," explains John Melville, AMI Vice-President of Programming and Production. "AMI is so pleased to support a series that conveys such a powerful message of inclusion and determination. Season three is in production right now and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

Full episodes of seasons one and two are available to stream online at AMI.ca or on the AMI-tv app, available through the Apple app store.

Employable Me is produced by THA in partnership with AMI and TVO and in association with The Rogers Cable Media Fund and the Canadian Media Fund. The format is licensed by All3Media International.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

