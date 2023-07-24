OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Talks between Hydro Ottawa and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) will continue this coming week.

Hydro Ottawa employees represented by the IBEW have been on strike since June 28, 2023 after IBEW members voted to reject the latest offer and commence strike action. On July 10, 2023 Hydro Ottawa extended an invitation to the IBEW to discuss the range of issues that they have made public. Meetings took place on July 17 and 21, 2023, with an agreement to continue discussions the week of July 24, 2023.

Earlier this past week, following a number of incidents on the picket line, Hydro Ottawa filed for an injunction to protect the ability of our non-union employees and contractors to operate safely in the field. The injunction was granted on Friday, July 21, 2023. We are grateful to the court for recognizing the need for a comprehensive protocol on the picket line and the issuance of the injunction order as we continue to maintain an essential service to our customers.

Until an agreement is reached, Hydro Ottawa's contingency plans remain in place until normal operations resume.

"As I've said many times before, we truly value and appreciate the hard work and dedication of all of our employees," reiterated Bryce Conrad, President and CEO. "I remain confident that a balanced and responsible agreement can be reached, and look forward to continuing discussions next week."

Hydro Ottawa's latest offer is fair and very competitive, addressing its employees' request for wage increases as well as increases in benefits, premiums and allowances. The offer also takes into consideration any impact on electricity rates, and balances that with the costs associated with further investments in strengthening Ottawa's electricity grid.

