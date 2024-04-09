Discover the Wonders of Ecotourism in Taiwan: A Birdwatcher's Paradise

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Spring has sprung in Taiwan, the start of one of Taiwan's key birdwatching seasons. With its unique geographic location in the heart of Asia, that merges the subtropical and tropical climates at the Tropic of Cancer, as well as its complex topography and rich biodiversity, Taiwan has become a premier destination for Canadian ecotourists and birdwatching enthusiasts.

A Black Kite in Taipei

Every spring, as the southern wintering birds begin their journey north, Mt. Guanyin in Northern Taiwan becomes the last haven before they cross the waters away from Taiwan. Between April and May, the mountain's skies are adorned with more than ten species of raptors, including the magnificent "Four Guanyin Beauties": the Oriental Honey Buzzard, Grey-faced Buzzard, Crested Goshawk, and Black Kite.

From mid-March to mid-April, approximately 20,000 Grey-faced Buzzards gather at the Bagua Mountain Natural Scenic Area, creating a mesmerizing sight as they prepare for their northward journey. The sight of these birds taking flight at dawn surely makes an unforgettable experience for any nature lover.

Now is also the time to visit Taiwan's Matsu archipelago, which becomes a marvel to behold from April to August thanks to the phenomenon of the "Blue Tears" - an ethereal blue glow from the pollution-free waters of the Matsu created by bioluminescent marine plankton. Additionally, the summer months of July and August are perfect for observing various seabirds, including the Black-faced Spoonbill and the Chinese Crested Tern, making Matsu an ideal spot for birdwatching.

Taiwan's unwavering dedication to preserving its natural landscapes and rich biodiversity results in an unrivaled ecotourism experience for Canadian ecotourists. Whether you're an avid birdwatcher or a lover of nature, Taiwan invites you to witness the beauty of Earth's winged creatures in their natural habitat. Plan your trip to Taiwan soon, as this year's amazing opportunity is not to be missed.

