On July 1, celebrate Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is pleased to unveil the programming for Canada Day 2024. On July 1, come to Canada's Capital Region and be at the heart of the festivities!

Canada Day celebrations

Take part in the official Canada Day celebrations! The main sites are LeBreton Flats Park, Parliament Hill and Old Hull. Visit the Canada Day website to discover the programming.

LeBreton Flats Park

For a festive experience with family and friends, visit LeBreton Flats Park, the hub of the July 1 celebrations! Numerous activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. You can:

take part in all-ages interactive activities until 7 p.m. , such as On the Dance Floor, Medicine Wheel bracelet making and an outdoor screening of short films;

kick off Canada Day by attending the daytime ceremony, which will highlight important anniversaries and themes while celebrating the diversity of our country;

watch the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Centennial flypast;

dance to the beats of Canadian DJ Miss Shelton, starting at 7 p.m. ;

; celebrate with Canadian artists performing in the evening show; and

enjoy the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks at the end of the evening.

Daytime ceremony

Be at LeBreton Flats Park at noon to catch the ceremony, which will also be broadcast on the platforms of CBC and Radio-Canada.

The ceremony will begin with a moment of reflection for First Nations. Canadian artists including Bedouin Soundclash and Marie-Mai will then take the stage, along with Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial Flypast

Around 1 p.m., the RCAF will celebrate and commemorate its centennial by staging one of Canada's largest flypasts, featuring dozens of aircraft taking to the skies over Ottawa–Gatineau.

To make sure you don't miss any of the action, head to LeBreton Flats Park or Parliament Hill for live commentary.

Canada Day evening show: Feel the rhythm!

Live from Canada's capital, this free show will bring together music lovers from all over the country. From 8 to 10 p.m., you'll be treated to a line-up of iconic and emerging artists. Hosted by Isabelle Racicot, it will feature the following Canadian artists:

Chromeo

Corneille

FouKi

Kanen

Kiesza

Maestro Fresh Wes

Metric

Neon Dreams

Qattuu

Sara Dufour

Willows

The show will also be broadcast on the platforms of CBC and Radio-Canada.

Discover the artists and get ready for the celebrations by listening to the official Canada Day playlist.

Parliament Hill

Come to the iconic Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada Day. Enjoy a Snowbirds demonstration, SkyHawks jumps, bagpipe and drum performances, and more!

Old Hull

To make the most of your day of festivities, Gatineau's Old Hull will offer fun activities and shows to please everyone. You'll get to see performances by the legendary group Dubmatique, Basia Bulat, Kallitechnis and more!

Across Canada

People across Canada are invited to come together and take part in their community celebrations. Activities will be announced in the coming days. Stay tuned!

Become a volunteer

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa and Gatineau should register by June 19.

Quotes

"Canada Day gives us a chance to come together and celebrate our pride in being Canadian. In addition to showcasing our art and culture, Canada Day also highlights our country's wonderful diversity. Come enjoy a host of memorable experiences with family and friends by taking part in the July 1 celebrations in Canada's Capital Region."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

July 1, 2024 , marks the 157th anniversary of Confederation.

, marks the 157th anniversary of Confederation. From May 14 to 28 , people across the country had the opportunity to vote for two songs to be performed at the Canada Day evening show. The audience chose the songs 80's by FouKi and Help I'm Alive by Metric from a selection of their greatest hits.

, people across the country had the opportunity to vote for two songs to be performed at the Canada Day evening show. The audience chose the songs by FouKi and by Metric from a selection of their greatest hits. During the daytime ceremony at LeBreton Flats Park, from noon to 1:15 p.m. , you'll get to admire the Canada Day RCAF Centennial flypast, one of Canada's largest flypasts, featuring dozens of aircraft taking to the skies over Ottawa–Gatineau.

, you'll get to admire the Canada Day RCAF Centennial flypast, one of largest flypasts, featuring dozens of aircraft taking to the skies over Ottawa–Gatineau. The RCAF is proud to present a flypast of past, present and future aircraft to mark its centennial on Canada Day. This parade highlights the importance of Canada's Air Force and the operations it conducts at home and around the world—24 hours a day, 7 days a week—to protect and support Canadians and their allies.

Air Force and the operations it conducts at home and around the world—24 hours a day, 7 days a week—to protect and support Canadians and their allies. All Canadians will be able to watch the broadcast of the daytime ceremony and the evening show on the platforms of CBC and Radio-Canada.

People who will be in Canada's Capital Region have until June 19 to join the big Canada Day volunteer team.

Capital Region have until to join the big Canada Day volunteer team. Canadian Heritage would like to thank the following Canada Day 2024 sponsors: Tim Hortons , Giant Tiger, Grain Farmers of Ontario , GoodLife Fitness, Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, Haribo, GoGo squeeZ and BeaverTails.

Canada Day

Canada Day 2024 official playlist

Become a volunteer - Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

