Discover Taiwan's Soothing Hot Springs: A Relaxing Getaway Awaits Canadian Travellers

Why Taiwan?

Thanks to its unique geological formation near the Tropic of Cancer, Taiwan is home to over a hundred natural hot, cold, and seabed springs, offering a variety of bathing experiences amidst breathtaking landscapes. Among its treasures is the Zhaori Hot Springs in Ludao, one of only three saltwater hot springs in the world. With categories such as sodium bicarbonate springs, sulphur springs, iron sulphur springs, and even seabed hot springs, travellers can tailor their experience to suit their preferences.

Explore the Hot Spring Map

Planning your Taiwanese hot spring journey has never been easier. The Hot Spring Map provides essential details about each hot spring area, including:

Spring Types: Learn the unique benefits of different spring compositions, from soothing sulphur springs to invigorating iron-rich waters.

Access Tips: Discover how to reach these tranquil spots using Taiwan's efficient public transportation.

Recommended Hot Springs: Find curated and certified options for an unforgettable soak.

A Unique Hot Spring Experience

Taiwan's hot springs are more than a soak – they're a cultural journey. From hot spring hydrotherapy pools to wild hot spring adventures, each experience is designed to rejuvenate your body and soul. After a relaxing soak, embark on a culinary adventure. Hot spring regions are also known for their distinctive local cuisines. In Wulai, savour the flavours of Atayal cuisine, including dishes like A-bay, made with sweet potato or banana rice wrapped in fragrant leaves. Meanwhile, in Xinbeitou, enjoy mountain-grown vegetables and free-range chicken, perfect for a post-soak meal.

Plan Your Visit

Taiwan's hot springs are an invitation to rediscover relaxation and well-being. Start your journey by exploring the Hot Spring Map at TaiwanHotSpring.net , or visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) in Vancouver for more information. Whether you seek serene landscapes, unique cultural experiences, or a wellness retreat, Taiwan's hot springs promise an unforgettable adventure.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by TTA San Francisco Office, while the eastern Canada market is managed by TTA New York Office.

Contact: Alex Trup

[email protected]

+1-672-202-8988

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration