Explore newcomers' top trends based on a large sample of 4,000 respondents.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Media Technology Monitor (MTM) launched its 3rd annual newcomers study. MTM Newcomers provides a comprehensive exploration of the media consumption, technology ownership and the leisure and settlement activities of those who have arrived in Canada in the past 5 years. The new Top Trends report and free infographic provide a first look at the findings from this year's study with more in-depth reports to come throughout the year.

Some early findings from the Newcomers Top Trends Report and Infographic include the following:

Cellphone ownership among newcomers is universal with Apple and Samsung maintaining the top two spots. Just over 4 in 10 newcomers acquired their phones prior to arriving in Canada . Specifically younger newcomers aged 18-24 were more likely than other generations to be arriving with their phones.

. Specifically younger newcomers aged 18-24 were more likely than other generations to be arriving with their phones. Social networking is a top internet activity among newcomers, over 9 in 10 report having accessed some type of social networking site in the past month. Time spent using social networking sites is much higher among newcomers than those born in Canada , roughly 5 hours more in a typical week.

, roughly 5 hours more in a typical week. More than a quarter of newcomers own an Android/black box while only 14% of those born in Canada own one. Newcomers aged 45 years and older, individuals that are highly educated and those with children living in the home are the demographics most likely to own an Android/black box.

own one. Newcomers aged 45 years and older, individuals that are highly educated and those with children living in the home are the demographics most likely to own an Android/black box. Just over half of Newcomers are aware of government-funded settlement services that are available to them and 48% who have accessed services are using them for employment services followed by language training and orientation and information services.

Just over 3 in 10 newcomers have taken a language class since arriving in Canada , with the most popular learning option being the Duolingo platform. In addition to more formal language classes, 1 in 5 newcomers has joined a language conversation group with their peers.

The 2023 Top Trends free infographic is now available on the MTM portal .

