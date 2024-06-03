Discover Hidden Worlds and Thriving Ecosystems in Nature All Around Us, On Now at the Ontario Science Centre

"We're thrilled to welcome this wonderful exhibition that illustrates how urban and natural spaces brilliantly work together and thrive," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Nature All Around Us encourages visitors of all ages to look at the many different ways we can celebrate and develop our connectedness with nature—and to nurture it wherever we are."

The interactive exhibition includes dozens of specimens, multimedia experiences and hands-on fun including peering through a periscope to find creatures living in tree canopies, learning how to create a wildlife-friendly garden, and perfecting foraging skills at the Dandelion Café. Also, find out about inspirational community science and how to get involved.

Want to learn more about the wonders of nature and wildlife while experiencing a cuteness overload? Join a young girl named Katie as she steps outside her front door and uncovers an array of amazing wildlife in the woods behind her home—from turtles and ladybugs to ducks and deer—in the stunning film Backyard Wilderness, playing now in the Science Centre's OMNIMAX® Theatre.

"Nature All Around Us asks visitors to see familiar places with new eyes and provides opportunities to learn and practice the skills of a naturalist," said Lisa Thompson, exhibit developer and interpretive planner, Natural History Museum of Utah. "We hope to challenge the notion that urban and natural environments are separate or at odds by showing the many ways they are inextricably linked, and to encourage the public to learn about planning, designing and managing to nurture nature in their communities."

The Science Centre offers new nature-inspired programs and special events related to the exhibition including exploring animal behaviours, learning fascinating facts about birds and more. Check our schedule for more information and program times.

The exhibition is presented at the Ontario Science Centre in partnership with Supporting Sponsor CooperVision Canada. Support for the exhibition's tour was provided by My Good Fund and the JoAnne L. Shrontz Family Foundation.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 55 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

About the Natural History Museum of Utah

The Natural History Museum of Utah is one of the leading scientific research and cultural institutions in the country. Established in 1963, the Museum's collections contain over 1.6 million objects and offers innovative exhibitions and educational programs to thousands of residents and visitors each year, including traveling and permanent exhibits, special events and other programs. With an expected attendance of 300,000 visitors a year, the Museum also offers a variety of outreach programs to communities and schools throughout Utah, reaching every school district in the state annually. The Museum has an active science program with more than 30 scientists and 10 field exhibitions each year.

About the Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota is one of the state's most beloved museums, with a reach that extends well beyond its riverfront location in downtown Saint Paul. Along with serving hundreds of thousands of people each year through its unique combination of cutting-edge technology, hands-on STEAM exploration, and world-class collection of fossils and artifacts, the museum reaches schools in all 87 Minnesota counties; provides critical STEAM workforce development and leadership training for youth; and conducts research on water quality, climate change, paleontology and archaeology in locations around the world. Equity work is in the Science Museum's DNA, demonstrated through its commitment to being a resource to the entire community – at a time when science and scientific learning and equitable access to STEAM and STEAM careers is more critical than ever. For more information, visit smm.org.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contacts: Laura Berkenblit, Communications and Media Relations Officer, 416-676-1941, [email protected]; Irene Knight, Strategic Communications Advisor, 416-895-5482, [email protected]