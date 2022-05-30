From coast to coast to coast, let's all come together on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - As we approach Canada Day, let's reflect on our values, our past and our future as a society. Let's reconnect with our loved ones and our community and talk about what this day means to us. Let's celebrate the cultural diversity that enriches us all, and reaffirm our commitment to equity, inclusion and mutual respect. Canada Day is an opportunity to strengthen the ties that bind us as we continue along the path to reconciliation and a better future. As we approach July 1, let's take a moment to reflect, share and celebrate the things that make us proud.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, unveiled the planned events for Canada Day 2022. On July 1, people across the country will be able to come together to highlight Canada's wonderful diversity, inclusion and youth.

Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

Canadian Heritage is pleased to announce that, after two years of virtual celebrations, Canada Day 2022 will return with live programming in Ottawa and Gatineau. Canadians from across the country are welcome to visit Canada's Capital Region and will be able to attend shows and activities at the new sites in person.

Although Parliament Hill has been the official site of our national holiday for more than 50 years, the renovations to Parliament mean the main stages will move to new locations. On July 1, Canada Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (ET) at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa and Place des festivals Zibi in Gatineau.

Residents and visitors will be able to attend the daytime ceremony, starting at 11:30 a.m., and the evening show, beginning at 8 p.m., in person. For the first time, these two flagship Canada Day events will take place in LeBreton Flats Park. The Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks will also be held near this site. Starting at 10 p.m. (ET), this dazzling pyrotechnic display will light up the sky over Ottawa–Gatineau. For the best views, we recommend heading to LeBreton Flats Park, Place des festivals Zibi or the surrounding streets, which will be closed to traffic.

At Place des festivals Zibi, visitors will be able to discover emerging artists including Lisa LeBlanc, Jonathan Roy, ALLDAYJAM aka Mike Clay, Mélissa Ouimet, Geneviève et Alain, Marie Clo, Mia Kelly, Double Magnum and Gurdeep Pandher, watch BMX demonstrations, admire urban artwork, and take part in a bunch of activities.

On July 1, like every day of the year, people can visit Parliament Hill and take photos of this iconic site while enjoying special activities. Canadian Heritage is pleased to announce that the sound and light show Northern Lights will return to Parliament Hill for its eighth season from July 7 to September 5. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy a free, one-of-a-kind multimedia experience.

Canadian Heritage is continuously monitoring the health situation and will ensure the appropriate health and safety measures are in place. Visitors will need to follow the public health measures in place.

Canada Day across the country

People across the country are invited to come together in their communities to take part in Canada Day 2022 activities. They will be able to participate in events across the country, watch the televised daytime ceremony and evening show, and check out the activity kit.

Programming highlights

Canadian Heritage is proud to support artists across the country and promote Canadian diversity and excellence.

The daytime ceremony will highlight who we are as a people. Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time (noon NDT and 1 p.m. AST), Canada Day will highlight important anniversaries and themes while recognizing our country's diversity.

It will also showcase talented Canadian artists, including:

Lisa LeBlanc

Sarahmée

Sebastian Gaskin

Boogat Tenille Townes

DJ Shub

Josiane Comeau

Gurdeep Pandher Chantal Kreviazuk

Kellie Loder

Riit

The daytime ceremony will be available to view on ICI RDI, CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and other national news networks.

The evening show will bring us together to discover artists from across Canada. The show will take us on a journey from Canada's Capital Region in Ontario to British Columbia, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. This artistic event will be broadcast on Radio-Canada, ICI TÉLÉ, CBC Television and CBC Gem from 8 to 10 p.m. local time (9 to 11 p.m. NDT and 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. AST). The evening show, hosted by Isabelle Racicot and Ali Hassan, will feature, among others, the following artists:

Charlotte Cardin

Salebarbes

Johnny Reid

Tenille Arts

Riit Ariane Moffatt

Neon Dreams

Samian

Cindy Bédard

Gurdeep Pandher WALK OFF THE EARTH

Sarahmée

William Prince

Sebastian Gaskin

Finally, from June 17 to July 3, Canadians will have an opportunity to enter the National Canada Day Contest, presented by VIA Rail Canada. Participants have a chance to win one of two train trips for four people to the Canadian destination of their choice (value up to $15,000). This will be the perfect opportunity to discover our beautiful Canadian landscape, but above all, to create memories with loved ones.

For full details, visit the Canada Day website.

People in Ottawa and Gatineau who want to play an essential role in bringing Canada Day festivities to life are invited to put their name forward to volunteer on July 1.

Quotes

"This year on Canada Day, we will come together again with our family, friends and communities. Canada Day gives us an opportunity to celebrate what it means to be Canadian—our diversity, shared values, languages and cultures that make our country strong and free. It is also an opportunity for us to reflect on our past and continue to walk along the pathway to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. I look forward to celebrating all that we have in common—most importantly our love for the country we all call home."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

July 1, 2022, marks the 155th anniversary of Confederation.

This year in Ottawa-Gatineau, LeBreton Flats Park and Place des festivals Zibi will be the hub of Canada Day celebrations. As always, people will be able to visit Parliament Hill.

Residents and visitors will be able to attend the daytime ceremony, the evening show and the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks in person. For the first time, these events will take place at LeBreton Flats Park.

Canadians across the country will be able to view daytime ceremony and the evening show broadcasts on national news networks.

Canadian residents have until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on July 3 to enter the National Canada Day Contest, presented by VIA Rail Canada. Contest rules will be available online. Participants will have a chance to win one of two train trips for four people to the Canadian destination of their choice. Each trip is valued at up to $15,000.

People living in Canada's Capital Region have until June 20 to put their name forward to join the team of Canada Day volunteers.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank:

Tim Hortons , official sponsor of Canada Day 2022 and the Tim Hortons Canada Day fireworks

, official sponsor of Canada Day 2022 and the fireworks Rogers, official sponsor of Canada Day 2022

Giant Tiger, official sponsor of Canada Day 2022 and the volunteer program

VIA Rail Canada, official sponsor of Canada Day 2022 and the National Canada Day Contest, presented by VIA Rail Canada

Major sponsors: Volvo, Grain Farmers of Ontario and GoodLife Fitness

From July 7 to September 5, the Northern Lights sound and light show will be back on Parliament Hill for its eighth season. More information will be available soon.

