TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) and Food Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) are proud to announce that Dino Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of Kruger Products Inc., will be honored with the prestigious Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional and trailblazing contributions to the retail industry.

The Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals or families who have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to the Canadian retail and grocery industries. Recipients reflect the industry's spirit of community and trust. They have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to their companies' growth and innovation, to the communities they serve, and to philanthropy.

In 2018, Dino joined Kruger Products as the CEO. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra® as well as the White Cloud® brand in the US. Kruger Products has over 2,800 employees and operates ten production facilities in North America.

Dino Bianco also served for nearly two decades in different capacities at Kraft as a marketer and executive leader before joining Kruger Products. Initially coming from a financial background, Dino served three years as Kraft Canada's VP of marketing. He was promoted to President of Kraft Canada in 2006 and held the role for six years before being named EVP of the Kraft Food Group and then leading its beverages division as President.

In 2013, Dino was the recipient of the Food Industry Association of Canada's "Golden Pencil" award, recognizing his lifetime contribution to the grocery sector. In August 2021, he was inducted in The Grocery Business Hall of Fame. In 2023 he was awarded the Pentola d'Oro Award by The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario, as well as the 2023 Award of Distinction presented by FHCP.

He has extensive board experience having served on the Boards of Welbit Foodservice (WBT.NYSE), Andrew Peller LTD (ADW.A-TSX), and Manitowoc Company (MTW.NYSE). Dino has also served as past Chair of FHCP and sat on the Board of The Grocery Foundation and Board of Trustees of the United Way of Toronto.

"This recognition is another testament to Dino's immense contributions to the grocery industry. His commitment to innovation, growth and sustainability have garnered the respect of his industry colleagues, his customers, and the communities he serves. We are extremely proud to recognize his numerous accomplishments with this esteemed award", said FHCP CEO, Michael Graydon.

"Dino's remarkable career journey and contributions to the grocery industry make him a truly deserving recipient of the Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award. We join FHCP in applauding Dino for his leadership," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada.

Mr. Bianco joins a distinguished list of past Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer recipients from across Canada that include Sobeys' Chair Emeriti, Donald and David Sobey, Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Co-Chairmen, Paul Higgins Jr. and Michael Higgins, Longo's President and CEO Anthony Longo and the Longo Family, Cindy and Tina Lee of T&T Supermarkets, Burnbrae Farms' President & CEO, Margaret Hudson, Pattison Food Group's President, Darrell Jones, Morrison Lamothe Inc & Club Coffee L.P. CEO, John Pigott, and Metro Inc.'s Former Senior Vice President Procurement & Corporate Brands, Serge Boulanger.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Dino Bianco at Retail Council of Canada's Canadian Grand Prix Awards Gala on May 29, 2024, at the Toronto Congress Centre. Joining Mr. Bianco at the Gala is Michael Medline, President & Chief Executive Officer of Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc., who is receiving the 2024 Canadian Grand Trailblazer Award from Retail Council of Canada.

To purchase Gala tickets, visit https://rccgrandprix.ca/gala-tickets/. The Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Gala will close the second day of Canada's biggest retail event, RCC STORE 24 .

Media are invited to attend.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra® as well as the White Cloud® brand in the U.S. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for 12 consecutive years. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.com.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $91 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $501B in 2023. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales through small, medium, and large retail businesses across the country. This includes 54,000 storefronts including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants. Our grocery members alone represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada.

About Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

FHCP is the voice of the food, health, and consumer product industry that employs more than 350,000 Canadians across businesses of all sizes that manufacture and distribute the safe, high-quality products that are at the heart of healthy homes, healthy communities, and a healthy Canada. Learn more at www.fhcp.ca and www.oneveryshelf.ca and follow us at @FHCP_PASC.

