Ding Dong! SkipTheDishes Invites You to Celebrate Pride and National Picnic Day with a Free Drag Brunch

Drag Brunch will officially kick off new partnership with Katy Perry, Local favourite Craig's Cookies to create Katy Perry-inspired Black Cherry Pie cookie, available to picnic-goers and Skip users for a limited time only

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network is "Roar"-ing with excitement to announce the release of their new commercial and partnership with global icon and pop star Katy Perry, and the next evolution of Skip's 'Did Somebody Say' campaign. The fun and colourful spot is the next iteration of Skip's famed 'Did Somebody Say' campaign, which aims to capture the joy that Skip delivers to Canadians.

"Working with SkipTheDishes was a really fun and natural fit. It just so happens that most of my records and eras have food undertones, so the pairing was perfect." Tweet this Skip & Katy Perry | Did Somebody Say

Making her mark on the brand new track with her stellar pop vocals, Skip's newest ambassador Katy Perry says, "Working with SkipTheDishes was a really fun and natural fit. It just so happens that most of my records and eras have food undertones, so the pairing was perfect."

The "Firework" singer brings audiences into her colourful and joyful imagination by delivering funny, catchy lyrics and relatable food moments, following up to Skip's former ambassador, Snoop Dogg, who dropped his rap and hip hop remix of 'Did Somebody Say' this past February.

"Like Katy, Skip is constantly evolving to surprise and delight Canadians in unexpected ways through food and entertainment," says Cheryl Radisa, SkipTheDishes Vice President, Marketing. "We are ecstatic to work with Katy, whose playful nature has given our 'Did Somebody Say' campaign a pop makeover. With Katy's love of Skip, music, and food's ability to bring Canadians together, she is the perfect ambassador to help us deliver joy this Pride Month and on National Picnic Day!"

To celebrate Pride Month and the launch of the new spot, Skip is excited to host a consumer pop-up in Toronto on June 18, National Picnic Day that will highlight its collaborations with 2SLGBTQ+ owned restaurants.

Pride Picnic Pop-Up

To celebrate Pride Month, Skip is inviting Torontonians to the most fierce picnic of the year featuring live performances from five iconic Canadian drag queens including Xtacy Love , International Pageant Winner, and Mother of Priyanka and the Haus of Love, Luna Dubois , Tash Riot , Miss Moco , and Devona Coe .





, International Pageant Winner, and Mother of Priyanka and the Haus of Love, , , , and This is not a drill: the picnic takes place on June 18 , National Picnic Day and comes at no cost to consumers. The picnic will be serving up food and drinks inspired by Katy's new track and will be located at 164 Bathurst Street, with three 90-minute seatings at 11 a.m. , 1 p.m. , and 3 p.m. Tickets for the picnic are first-come, first-serve and can be booked on OpenTable as of June 10 at 10 a.m. ET .

Pride Collaborations

Craig's Cookies , known for the city's most delicious cookies (yum!), is teaming up with Skip to create a custom, one-of-a-kind, Katy Perry -inspired Black Cherry Pie flavour. Consumers will leave the picnic with a treat for the road, and the cookies will also be available for a limited time only on SkipTheDishes. The cookies will be available at the Church Street location of Craig's Cookies in the Village, with 100% of the proceeds going towards The 519 , an organization dedicated to advocacy for the inclusion of 2SLGBTQ+ communities.





, known for the city's most delicious cookies (yum!), is teaming up with Skip to create a custom, one-of-a-kind, -inspired Black Cherry Pie flavour. Consumers will leave the picnic with a treat for the road, and the cookies will also be available for a limited time only on SkipTheDishes. The cookies will be available at the Church Street location of Craig's Cookies in the Village, with 100% of the proceeds going towards , an organization dedicated to advocacy for the inclusion of 2SLGBTQ+ communities. Cafe Neon , home to Torontonians' favourite classic breakfast, lunch, coffee, tea, juices, pastries and more, will be on-site at the picnic as well, ready to feed picnic-goers.

Mark your calendars to book your reservation for Skip's Pride Picnic Pop-Up, and keep your eyes peeled for the Katy-inspired Black Cherry Pie flavour from Craig's Cookies. As Katy Perry says in the new track: "when you're running low, there's only one place to go… Skip!"

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]