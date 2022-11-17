Dilawri's New BMW Aurora Dealership Is Now Open

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the official opening of BMW Aurora, a high-profile two-storey dealership at 55 Goulding Avenue in Aurora, just north of Toronto. In its new location, the dealership (previously known as BMW Newmarket) provides current and prospective customers easy access to our sales and service offerings via local and regional thoroughfares. The 59,343 sq-ft store is situated just off Highway 404, on a 2.8-acre site at the south-east corner of Goulding Avenue and Wellington Street East.

"BMW Aurora's new location is well-situated and well-equipped to meet even the highest expectations," said Kap Dilawri, company Co-founder. "We are pleased to be able to offer our Aurora and Newmarket-area customers and prospects exceptional sales and service from this brand-new facility."

Built to adhere to the latest BMW Canada Retail Facility Standards, the dealership features Level 2 and DC fast-charging electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, as well as two expansive showrooms, each of which includes a dedicated multi-vehicle delivery area. New vehicles are displayed on the main floor, whose dedicated M Series showroom caters to performance enthusiasts. A wide selection of pre-owned inventory can be found on the second level.

The dealership's Service facilities are similarly spacious, equipped with an impressive 12+ vehicle heated drive-through area, which includes an automated car wash with a water recycling system. An access-restricted rooftop parking lot adds an added layer of security for cars that are in for servicing. The department boasts 22 mechanical service bays and includes the latest in-ground hoist technology, including new EV-specific hoists. For seamless after-hours service pick-ups and drop-offs, customers have access to a dedicated area that is equipped with an intuitive service kiosk.

"This new dealership represents a real opportunity to reconnect with existing customers while expanding our scope to include a new community," said Blake Elliot, General Manager of BMW Aurora. "At every touchpoint, it's clear the dealership was designed with the visitor experience in mind. We are so excited to be able to offer snacks and refreshments at our BMW Isetta Bar, ensure they stay connected with free onsite Wi-Fi, and deepen their relationship with the BMW brand via our well-stocked accessories boutique."

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents more than 35 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at over 75 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

