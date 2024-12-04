MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Volvo Cars West Island (formerly Volvo West Island), the first Dilawri franchised Volvo retail operation in Quebec, and the second in the automotive group's network. Dilawri franchised dealerships now represent 38 brands at 83 facilities in Canada and the US, including 13 locations in the Montreal area.

Fully equipped with sales, service, and parts departments, Volvo Cars West Island is conveniently located at 15 Auto Plaza in Pointe-Claire, close to the major intersection of Boulevard Saint-Jean and Brunswick Blvd., just two blocks north of the Trans-Canada Highway. This latest facility strengthens Dilawri's presence in Montreal's West Island, joining seven other Dilawri franchised dealerships in the area.

"The acquisition of Volvo Cars West Island marks an exciting milestone for Dilawri's ongoing presence in Quebec," said Nick Avdeliodis, VP of Operations. "It's a privilege to add the Volvo brand to our portfolio in this region. We look forward to continuing to build on our connections with the West Island community by delivering the high-quality sales and service experiences that Dilawri is known for."

Over the years, Volvo has built a solid reputation for delivering durable, reliable, and safe luxury vehicles, with an impressive, well-balanced portfolio that includes gas, hybrid, and fully-electric models. In Canada, the XC60 midsize SUV and recently introduced all-electric EX30 compact SUV have become top-sellers, and the brand has been hard at work announcing exciting new variants—such as the stunning XC90 flagship SUV.

"As our first Volvo retail facility in Quebec, the addition of Volvo Cars West Island to our network not only reinforces our presence in the region but also reflects our commitment to offering our customers more choice and premium automotive experiences," said Ettore Gattolin, Vice President, Mergers, Acquisitions, & Special Projects. "This facility allows us to bring the Volvo brand to customers in this province under our banner, giving our West Island customers greater access to quality vehicles and the high standard of service they expect and deserve."

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 83 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

