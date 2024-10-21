Dilawri's BMW-affiliated Calgary Operations Enter a New Era: BMW Gallery Becomes BMW Royal Oak, MINI Calgary Moves to New Home

Formerly BMW Gallery, BMW Royal Oak is now operating under new leadership in a fully renovated, 74,205-sq-ft (6,894-m 2 ) facility at the existing location at 7699 110 Ave NW in Calgary .

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is pleased to announce the start of a new era for its BMW-affiliated Calgary operations. BMW Royal Oak (formerly BMW Gallery) and MINI Calgary are now located in a brand-new, 74,205-sq-ft (6,894-m2) shared facility at 7699 110 Ave NW. BMW Royal Oak is operating under new leadership in its existing location, while MINI Calgary has moved from Southeast Calgary to occupy an independent space within it. The building is the first combined BMW and MINI retail facility in Canada to follow BMW Group's cutting-edge, customer-centred Retail.Next design standard. The change will enable both locations to offer an even better experience to visitors seeking out new and pre-owned BMW and MINI sales, service, and parts.

"The name change from BMW Gallery to BMW Royal Oak represents not only new leadership, but a renewal of our commitment to our customers and community in Northwest Calgary—and beyond," said Andy Kistner, VP Operations – Prairies Region. "It is also fitting that it has coincided with our recently completed facility, which reflects our alignment with BMW in evolving the retail experience. The enhanced store will enable us to meet the needs—and exceed the expectations—of our BMW customers in exciting new ways. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and showcasing the latest BMW lineup in our stunning new space."

"MINI Calgary has always had an exceptionally strong connection with our customers," Kistner continued. "Our new home in this brand-new facility will enable us to deepen our relationship with them through even higher-quality sales and service experiences. Plus, with the latest designs, models, and technologies, we're ready to impress new customers as well as longstanding fans of the brand."

The Retail.Next Corporate Identity Concept

Retail.Next design is BMW Group's new corporate identity (CI) retail facility concept, which has been designed to put the customer and vehicle at centre stage. This new CI offers not only the ultimate sales and service experience, but also enables the proper integration of BMW's brands. In Canada, the new BMW Royal Oak / MINI Calgary retail facility location is the first to integrate both BMW and MINI into the new Retail.Next CI.

All Retail.Next facilities are designed to be immersive, taking the customer experience to the next level with appealing, modern design and architecture, as well as engaging digital features and capabilities. Each structure is thoughtfully integrated to express the brand's engineering spirit, using orthogonally layered panels to lend a modern, timeless spatial style.

BMW Royal Oak

With its confident, timeless architectural style, the renovated 74,205-sq.-ft. BMW Royal Oak retail facility reflects the BMW Group's approach and aesthetic. Per the new Retail.Next design C.I. guidelines, the facility has been updated to deliver a customer-centric VIP experience that immerses visitors in a premium, personalized journey from the moment they enter the showroom—starting with the welcome area at the entrance.

A centralized walkway, highlighted by feature-focused lighting elements, guides the visitor's journey through the showroom, which is a comfortable, first-class environment featuring open sales lounges and a relaxed atmosphere. In fact, the showroom acts as a "vehicle exhibition," with display vehicles facing the walkway in the direction of travel throughout the journey, which is enhanced by various touchpoint stations that have been designed to bring the brand, product, and customer together.

Premium materials, finishes, and features (e.g., decorative curtains, etc.) highlight and accent the various customer touchpoints throughout the showroom, which includes sales consultation areas featuring mix of formal and plush seating, as well as a dedicated BMW M presentation area that demonstrates the performance brand's emotional character. During their visit, guests are welcome to enjoy a premium BMW Bar & Lounge, and to take some time to view the dedicated accessories and parts display area.

Together, BMW Royal Oak and MINI Calgary now boast a 13-car showroom, a three-lane drive-through service department, 24-bay service department, automated car washing system, three charging stations for EV customers, and more.

MINI Calgary

MINI Calgary previously occupied a standalone facility in Southeast Calgary. Moving into the new space within the BMW Royal Oak retail facility will enable employees to provide an even higher level of personalized service to their loyal customers. The dedicated MINI showroom and sales experience area also includes premium building and furniture materials that have been carefully chosen to highlight display vehicles as well as customer touchpoints.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 82 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

