Making 2024 One for the Books: Dilawri and Vancouver Public Library Foundation Are Partnering to Drive Children's Literacy in British Columbia

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the official launch of its latest collaborations with VPL Foundation: Dilawri Book Drive for Kids (October 3–December 9) and Storybook Social (October 20), a family-friendly afternoon fundraising event. The organizations' longstanding relationship officially began in 2018, when the Dilawri Foundation committed $5 million to VPL—the largest-ever donation to a public library in Canada.

"These two new initiatives reflect our shared commitment to improving the lives of Canadian children, their families and caregivers," said Ajay Dilawri, Co-founder, Dilawri. "Together, Dilawri and VPL are fuelling imaginations and making it possible for kids and their families to explore new worlds through books, learning, reading, and play—regardless of their backgrounds or financial resources."

"Helping children discover joy in reading and giving them critical literacy skills is a vital investment in their lifelong success and happiness," said Jenny Marsh, Executive Director, Vancouver Public Library Foundation "These two events are our invitation to the public to join us in driving a better future for children in our communities."

To help drive children's literacy in BC:

Dilawri Book Drive for Kids

From October 3 until December 9, Dilawri Book Drive for Kids is an opportunity to support VPL by bringing a new or gently used kids book to any of Dilawri's 24 dealerships around the Lower Mainland. All donated books will become a part of VPL's community lending library, which serves the Lower Mainland's kids in need by building vital collections in daycares, schools, and childcare programs in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

Early access to books in the first five years of life directly affects children's literacy skills and is a strong predictor of academic performance. All donations to the book drive will help to fuel a love of reading—a vital investment in their long-term success and happiness.

Storybook Social

On October 20, from 1 to 4 pm at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver (550 Terminal Avenue), VPL Foundation will be hosting Storybook Social: a fun, engaging fundraising event for families with young children. With a range of activities, from a Storytime Corner to zones for discovery and play, as well as themed treats, this will be a chance to have fun while introducing children to the joy of giving back. Plus, it's a chance to "test drive" prospective Halloween costumes!

All funds raised will go to the expansion and revitalization of VPL's Central Branch's Children's Library, a vibrant hub for the growing number of families with children who live downtown. The renewal will also allow the library to provide enhanced services based on the latest research in child development. Tickets are available to purchase at vplf.ca/storybook.

About the Vancouver Public Library Foundation

The Vancouver Public Library Foundation was established to enhance the programs, collections, services, and spaces of the Vancouver Public Library.

To learn more about the VPL Foundation, visit vplf.ca.

About Vancouver Public Library

Vancouver Public Library (VPL) has been dedicated to meeting the lifelong learning, reading and information needs of Vancouver residents for more than 100 years. Our vision is an informed, engaged, and connected city. Our mission is a free place for everyone to discover, create and share ideas and information.

To learn more about Vancouver Public Library, visit vpl.ca.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1984, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 82 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

For more information, please contact: Virginie Aubert, VP, Marketing & Communications, Dilawri, [email protected]; Jenny Marsh, Executive Director, Vancouver Public Library Foundation, 604-312-6919, [email protected]