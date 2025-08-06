Dilawri Opens Purpose-Built Land Rover North Vancouver Sales & Service Facility

Land Rover North Vancouver's newly constructed, standalone facility is now open at 819 Automall Drive in North Vancouver

This dedicated Land Rover open point features a standalone showroom and service centre, built to the latest ARCH and ARCH Evo design standards

The 34,000-sq-ft facility includes a bespoke personalization studio, handover bay, two client lounges, and 13 service/detail bays

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the grand opening of Land Rover North Vancouver, a purpose-built new and pre-owned dealership located at 819 Automall Drive in North Vancouver. This newly awarded open point is Dilawri's second Land Rover facility in the region, complementing Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver, and represents a strategic expansion of the brand's presence in the Lower Mainland. It offers a bespoke, premium experience across both sales and service.

Now open at 819 Automall Drive, Land Rover North Vancouver’s newly constructed 34,000-sq-ft standalone facility delivers a premium sales and service experience. (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)

Built to the brand's ARCH retail concept and latest ARCH Evo enhancements—a global design standard defined by sleek architecture and a cohesive visual identity—the dealership spans 34,000 square feet across two storeys, with an additional level below grade. Conveniently located with easy access from Highway 1 and ample on-site parking, the facility includes a spacious 6,550-square-foot client-facing area, featuring a bright and contemporary showroom with capacity for eight Land Rover display vehicles, an interactive Special Vehicle (SV) Bespoke Personalization Studio and consultation area, a dedicated vehicle delivery bay, and a thoughtfully appointed 360° Reception Barista.

Guests are welcomed by two elegantly designed client lounges—one on the main floor and a second-floor lounge with open views overlooking the showroom below. These areas offer light refreshments, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a relaxed environment in which to explore the Range Rover, Defender and Land Rover Discovery vehicle collections or consult with a member of the sales team. In alignment with ARCH Evo principles, the dealership features informal, open-format and enclosed sales consultation spaces, designed to create a more inviting and modern retail experience.

Supporting aftersales operations is a 6,160-square-foot service shop, which includes 13 bays in total, accommodating mechanical service, alignment, detailing, and prep. A further 1,400 square feet of parts storage ensures efficient service delivery and inventory management. The facility is also equipped with exterior public EV charging to support clients driving electrified vehicles.

"We're proud to expand our Land Rover presence in the region with the opening of Land Rover North Vancouver," said Ajay Dilawri, Co-Founder of Dilawri. "This facility brings together modern design, premium features, and client-focused amenities that embody the spirit of the Land Rover brand."

"Our entire team is excited to welcome clients to this incredible new space," added Dan Satchell, General Manager, Land Rover North Vancouver. "Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a premium experience—from the bespoke personalization studio in our showroom to the open-format consultation areas and elevated client lounges. We look forward to serving the North Shore and beyond."

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 4,000 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 84 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca

To explore the new dealership, visit landrovernorthvancouver.ca

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies

For more information, please contact: Virginie Aubert, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]