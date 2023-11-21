Dilawri Opens New State-of-the-Art, Multi-Storey Jaguar Land Rover Vancouver Sales Facility

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Vancouver's state-of-the-art, multi-storey, 79,996-sq-ft new and pre-owned sales facility is officially open at 1788 W 4 th Avenue, a marquee location at the intersection of Burrard Street and West 4 th Avenue

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the official opening of a state-of-the-art new JLR Vancouver new and pre-owned sales facility at 1788 W 4th Avenue, at the intersection of Burrard Street and West 4th Avenue in the heart of Vancouver. The multi-storey, 79,996-sq-ft store has been built according to the brand's "ARCH" retail concept, a global JLR corporate identity initiative that is premised on a modern, sleek design that is easily identifiable and identical across the world. JLR Vancouver's Service Department will continue to operate out of its existing location at 1730 Burrard Street until the new JLR Vancouver Service facility—currently under construction at 1601 West 2nd Avenue—opens its doors next year.

"We are very pleased to be opening JLR Vancouver's new sales facility at such a marquee location at the heart of Vancouver," said Ajay Dilawri, company Co-founder. "Its striking design, spacious showrooms, and outstanding views of English Bay and Downtown Vancouver will allow us to offer memorable customer experiences for visitors from across the Lower Mainland."

JLR Vancouver's guest amenities include a valet customer arrival area, a Special Vehicle (SV) Bespoke personalization studio and consultation area, and several customer hospitality areas, including a lounge and barista bar, in addition to an internet bar. Those seeking out branded accessories will be able to find them at two separate displays, situated on the new car and pre-owned sales floors respectively. A vehicle turn-table in the valet customer reception area offers a striking introduction to the space.

The dealership features spacious, dedicated showrooms for more than 30 new and pre-owned vehicles, in addition to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and extensive parking for more than 130 vehicles. Inside, multiple vehicle elevators are available to move vehicles seamlessly from one floor to another throughout the building. JLR Vancouver also features LED lighting throughout, energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems, and an energy-efficient building envelope.

"We are looking forward to giving our customers an opportunity to see and experience our extensive—and impressive—lineup of new and pre-owned vehicles in their best light," said Chris O'Neill, General Manager of JLR Vancouver. "JLR Vancouver's new sales facility has been built with the customer in mind at every touchpoint, from our valet services to our showrooms, and the SV Bespoke personalization studio to our well-appointed hospitality areas, which feature light refreshments as well as complimentary Wi-Fi."

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

