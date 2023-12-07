Dilawri Announces the Launch of Eastern Canada's First and Only INEOS Grenadier Dealership

Dilawri INEOS Grenadier is the first and only INEOS Grenadier sales and service location serving Eastern Canada—one of the brand's first two Canadian dealerships

The boutique 9,500-sq-ft dealership is situated on a 1.75-acre site, conveniently located in the 401 Dixie Automall at 5515 Ambler Dr. in Mississauga, ON , opposite Pearson International Airport and close to major highways 401, 403, 410, and 427

, opposite Pearson International Airport and close to major highways 401, 403, 410, and 427 The Grenadier 4X4 has been "built on purpose" to provide best-in-class off-roading capability, durability, and reliability, thanks to a combination of German engineering rigour and rugged British spirit and design

INEOS Automotive announced 18 retail partners in the United States in September 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is proud to announce the official launch of Dilawri INEOS Grenadier, the brand's first and only location serving Eastern Canada, and one of the first two Canadian INEOS dealerships. The boutique 9,500-sq-ft facility is situated on a 1.75-acre site, conveniently located at 5515 Ambler Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, in the 401 Dixie Automall. This location was strategically selected on the basis of its proximity to the major interchange of highways 401, 403, and 410, Pearson International Airport, and highway 427. Their entry into the Canadian market represents the latest expansion for INEOS Grenadier, which first launched in North America in September 2023.

Artist’s Rendering of Dilawri INEOS Grenadier, 5515 Ambler Drive, Mississauga, Ontario (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies) The Grenadier 4X4 provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability. “Built on purpose,” its brand promise, serves as a reminder that the Grenadier has been built to serve customers’ requirements, and that each design and engineering decision has been made for a good reason, resulting in a rational, considered go-anywhere vehicle. (CNW Group/Dilawri Group of Companies)

"We are proud to play a foundational role in launching the INEOS Grenadier brand in Canada, and are looking forward to engaging with and supporting customers from across Eastern Canada" said David Boots, Vice President, Real Estate & Strategic Development, Dilawri. "From our perspective, the INEOS brand's philosophy and the Grenadier's uncompromising capability align with the demands and expectations of Canadian consumers, who are seeking a vehicle that can complement their active lifestyles and desire for adventure. Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences will serve as a solid foundation for the brand's successful launch."

Though the Dilawri INEOS Grenadier dealership is still under construction, a temporary site has been established opposite the dealership to offer customers the opportunity to engage with the brand. The permanent facility is slated to be completed in January 2024 and the first Canadian vehicle deliveries are planned to begin later in the year.

Through a unique bespoke purchase experience, INEOS product experts are equipped to support each customer with their individual configuration and selection of accessories to meet their specific lifestyle needs. The brand offers an extensive array of accessories and options to suit even the toughest requirements, with everything from the Raised Air Intake and the 5.5-tonne-capacity Integrated Heavy-Duty Winch to the High Load Auxiliary Switch Panel & Electrical Preparation, which includes four external electrical sockets for quick and easy installation of additional accessories (e.g., winches, light bars, etc.)

Introducing the Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe—a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer—identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability—an insight that resulted in the formation of INEOS Automotive Limited. From the start, the company's goal was to build an uncompromising 4x4 that works for the world, supporting those whose vehicles are central to their livelihoods.

Today, the Grenadier 4X4 provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability. This tough off-road vehicle combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, delivering the modern comfort, refinement, and quality that consumers demand. Their brand promise, "built on purpose," serves not only as a reminder that the Grenadier has been built to serve customers' requirements, but also that each design and engineering decision has been made for a good reason, resulting in a rational, considered go-anywhere vehicle.

"The Dilawri INEOS Grenadier team is looking forward to introducing this rugged new automotive brand to our customers in Eastern Canada," said Frank Caietta, Vice President Operations of Domestics, Dilawri. "Its impressive capabilities and extensive opportunities for customization make the Grenadier a perfect fit for our customers, who have to contend with a challenging climate and variable terrain. It has already made an impression on automotive enthusiasts around the world—now it's time to show what the Grenadier can do in the Canadian context."

The Grenadier's backbone is a full box-section ladder-frame chassis, with heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. It is powered by a specially calibrated BMW 3.0-litre turbo-charged inline six-cylinder gasoline engine. An "open-source" approach to accessories means owners can tailor the vehicle to their specific requirements. Its interior combines versatility and practicality with the latest technology and exceptional comfort. A central infotainment touchscreen gives access to a range of information displays and settings menus, while an overhead console provides controls and switches for off-road and auxiliary controls. Hose-out rubber flooring, Recaro leather seats and numerous stowage options mean the Grenadier is ready for anything.

In addition to the online configurator, full information on Canadian pricing, vehicle specifications, and the ordering process is available at: dilawri.ca/en/ineos-grenadier.

About INEOS Automotive

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 25,000 people across 39 businesses, with a production network spanning 183 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1984, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's national network represents 38 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 81 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies

For further information: Virginie Aubert, VP, Marketing & Communications, Dilawri, [email protected]; Colleen Robar, North American PR, INEOS Grenadier, 313-207-5960, [email protected]