Dilawri Announces Opening of New Audi Thornhill Dealership, Plans for New Audi Richmond Hill Certified :plus Sales & Service Satellite Dealership as Part of a Mixed-Use High-Rise Residential Development

The new Audi Thornhill new-vehicle sales and service facility is located at 7064 Yonge Street

The temporary Audi Thornhill dealership at 7079 Yonge Street has been transformed into an Audi Certified :plus pre-owned sales facility complimenting the new vehicle location directly across the street

pre-owned sales facility complimenting the new vehicle location directly across the street Planning is underway for the construction of a satellite Audi Richmond Hill Certified :plus pre-owned sales and service location, which will be incorporated into a mixed-use high-rise residential development at 9699 Yonge Street

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, is pleased to announce that the Audi Thornhill new-vehicle sales and service dealership facility is now open. Together, this new facility and the existing Thornhill location, along with a future Richmond Hill location, will allow the dealer group to offer its Greater Toronto Area (GTA) customers even more convenient access to new and pre-owned Audi vehicle sales, service, and parts.

"Since it first opened, Audi Thornhill has operated on the guiding principles of convenience and flexibility, which will be reinforced by these new developments," said Dilawri Co-founder Kap Dilawri. "We are proud to have been awarded the opportunity to expand our operations and are excited to continue to explore new ways to deliver exceptional vehicle ownership experiences in all of our GTA Audi stores."

"Audi Thornhill is entering into an exciting new era," said Jordan Lin, the dealership's General Manager. "These new and updated facilities will allow us to fulfill our goals while setting new standards, whether in terms of the ability to meet our customers' needs by offering specialized new and pre-owned sales and services, or our capacity to connect with our communities."

Audi Thornhill: new vehicle & Certified :plus locations

Audi Thornhill's new-vehicle sales, service, and parts operations have transitioned to an all-new ~40,000-square-foot facility located at 7064 Yonge Street. Construction on the project began in February 2023.

Located just north of the intersection of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West, the dealership is the first in Canada to feature Audi's Progressive Showroom Concept, which was first launched in 2022 and was scheduled to start rolling out across international markets in early 2023. This expanded retail concept will give customers an opportunity to experience the Audi brand, as well as its products and services, in a whole new way. Based on the automotive brand's strategic focus on sustainability, design, and digitization, the concept draws in visitors with inviting, modern architecture, interactive digital elements, and space to explore the full range of sales, service, and parts offerings.

Sales features include a private lounge, a multifunctional open lounge, a Nexus welcome area, vehicle stages, a library, a Progressive Lab for consultations on special topics (e.g., electric mobility), and a two-car handover area. The location also includes an expansive dual-entrance service drive-thru that can accommodate up to 10 vehicles, mechanical service bays, a vehicle preparation area, and multiple onsite EV chargers.

Since opening in July 2020, Audi Thornhill's sales and service operations have been delivered from a temporary location at 7079 Yonge Street. Now, that facility has been converted into a permanent Audi Certified :plus pre-owned (CPO) sales location to compliment the new vehicle sales and service facility across the street. It's equipped with a boutique showroom experience, two-car handoff/delivery area, mechanical service bays, a vehicle-prep area, and onsite EV chargers, with planning underway for the addition of a solar-charging canopy.

In addition to its customer-facing Thornhill locations, Dilawri will continue to operate an internal Audi service warehouse, also located in Thornhill. This location is a fully equipped service facility that includes Audi-certified equipment, as well as a dedicated parts department. In total, 27 mechanical bays will support Audi Thornhill's operations across the three locations, helping to ensure Dilawri will be able to offer the brand's GTA customers the level of service they expect as its operations continue to grow.

Audi Richmond Hill Certified :plus sales & service

Dilawri is also investing in a brand-new Audi Certified :plus pre-owned sales and service-focused satellite dealership at 9699 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, ~7 kilometres north of the Audi Thornhill locations. This store will feature a first-of-its-kind, multi-level street front boutique experience that is seamlessly incorporated into a mixed-use high-rise residential development.

At the Richmond Hill location, customers will find a unique sales and service experience featuring Audi's Progressive Showroom Concept. Immersed in natural light, the facility will include an underground reception and valet parking service, a fully equipped service and parts department, as well as a dedicated vehicle handoff area. The development will incorporate brand-new design language and experiential elements including building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), a green roof, and the latest Audi sustainability concepts. EV charging will be readily available for customer and visitor use.

"This development is a reflection of our vision for the future of sustainable retail automotive operations in dense urban markets," said David Boots, Vice President, Real Estate & Strategic Development.

Pre-construction planning is underway, and construction is expected to commence in late 2024.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,500 employees. Dilawri's network represents more than 35 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

