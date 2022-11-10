TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Digital health tools and services are providing tremendous benefits to Canadians, clinicians and our health system, so Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) invites patients, families, caregivers, clinicians, health care organizations, industry, government and other organizations to join us Nov. 14-20 to celebrate Digital Health Week.

Our recent collective progress includes:

Rapidly implementing virtual care programs to keep Canadians safe throughout the pandemic;

Supporting clinicians in their use of virtual care through a change management program;

Implementing a health literacy program to help Canadians understand and navigate virtual care;

Making prescribing safer and more convenient through Infoway's PrescribeIT ® e-prescribing service, which is now live in six jurisdictions;

e-prescribing service, which is now live in six jurisdictions; Enhancing efficiency and expediting procurement efforts through a multi-jurisdiction process to pre-qualify vendors of virtual visit and remote patient monitoring solutions; and

Advancing health system interoperability by achieving a significant milestone with patient summary specifications that is the first step toward enabling the sharing of patient information in a standardized way within participating jurisdictions.

There are many ways you can participate in Digital Health Week, including:

Joining the HCLDR tweet chat Nov. 15 from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET using #HCLDR;

using #HCLDR; Sharing social posts with our toolkit ; and

; and Tweeting #ThinkDigitalHealth.

And you won't want to miss the Infoway Partnership Conference, Nov. 15-16 in Montreal. Keynote speakers include:

Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos , Canada's Minister of Health;

, Minister of Health; Dr. Alika Lafontaine, President of the Canadian Medical Association;

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a resident doctor in psychiatry at the University of Toronto and one of TIME magazine's "2021 Next Generation Leaders;" and

and one of TIME magazine's "2021 Next Generation Leaders;" and Steven Posnack , Deputy National Coordinator of Health Information Technology in the United States .

Download the full Partnership program, then register to attend.

If your organization is planning a celebration for Digital Health Week, please let us know so we can add it to our web page .

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

