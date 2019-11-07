Digital Health Week 2019: Join the Celebration!

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) is inviting Canadians to participate in Digital Health Week 2019 (Nov. 11-17) to celebrate how digital health is transforming health care in Canada. This is the sixth year for this nationally recognized awareness week, which is once again being held in conjunction with the Infoway Partnership Conference (Nov. 12-13 in Ottawa).

"Digital Health Week is a time to recognize and celebrate our collective achievements in digital health and to raise awareness about the value and benefits that Canadians and our health system are realizing as a result of digital innovations," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Infoway. "In addition to the economic benefits of more than $30 billion from digital health, Canadians are also experiencing better health outcomes as a result of more accurate information, more informed patient/provider communications, timely prescription renewals, and better self-management of health conditions."

Digital Health Week is now part of ACCESS 2022, a social movement to unite people behind a vision of creating a modern, 21st century health system that will give Canadians access to their personal health information and to digitally enabled health tools and services anytime, anywhere, from the device of their choice.

"We invite all interested Canadians — including patients, caregivers, clinicians, industry, innovators and health organizations — to join the movement to help build the health system we would all like to see," Green said.

Once again, dozens of organizations are participating in Digital Health Week activities. Here are some of the events planned during the week:

#HCLDR Tweet Chat — Join the conversation on Tuesday, Nov. 12 , 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET using #HCLDR and #ThinkDigitalHealth

, 8:30 – using #HCLDR and #ThinkDigitalHealth 2019 Infoway Partnership Conference — Connect with Canada's digital health leaders and international experts Nov. 12-13 in Ottawa

— Connect with digital health leaders and international experts in OA-Involve OARPG Twitter Takeover — Nov. 13 , 1 p.m. ET

, Social Media — Participate in the online conversation using #ThinkDigitalHealth.

Visit https://access2022.ca/section/digital-health-week for more information and to see what else is planned.

About Digital Health Week

Digital Health Week (Nov. 11-17, 2019) was created by leading health organizations to celebrate how digital health is transforming care across the country and to increase awareness about the value and benefits of digital health for all Canadians.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway.ca.

Participating Organizations

The following health organizations from across Canada are supporting ACCESS 2022 and Digital Health Week:



