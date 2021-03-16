TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - To help Canadian customers bank where and how they want, BMO has introduced a digital solution that more quickly and seamlessly enrols customers into commonly used mobile banking features. The solution, Automated Digital Enrolment, is a first for a major Canadian financial institution.

With BMO's Automated Digital Enrolment, new and existing personal banking customers will benefit from the following:

Simplified experience to getting online: Automatically sets up and enables popular mobile banking features including Remember Me, Security Alerts, Biometric Authentication, Interac e-Transfers and Autodeposit.

"We know the positive impact digital solutions can have on our customers' financial lives. We wanted to find an innovative way to help get customers set up and banking when and where they want," said Mathew Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer, North American Personal and Business Banking and Wealth Management, BMO Bank of Montreal. "With this new feature, we'll make activating digitally easy for our customers, while also letting them, almost instantly, take advantage of features that will help them make real financial progress."

BMO's Automated Digital Enrolment solution is for new and existing customers that are registering for digital banking via the BMO Mobile Banking app.

BMO is committed to providing leading, customer-centric digital experiences. This solution adds to a growing list of digital firsts for the bank. In a little over a year, BMO has introduced three other firsts for Canadian financial institutions. The bank introduced an automated bill paying process – BMO QuickPay – as well as a digital line of credit solution which provides customers with the option of applying for a line of credit securely on their mobile devices. BMO also introduced the ability to reset or change a Mastercard PIN via online or mobile banking, to help customers bank with confidence remotely.

To learn more about BMO mobile banking or to download the BMO banking app, visit https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/.

