PacifiCan funding will support Signals, an annual exhibition in Vancouver connecting B.C.'s creative tech industry with emerging Canadian talent

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Over the past 40 years, British Columbia has become a global hub for creative technology, where artistic and design skills come together with technical innovation. This industry in B.C. currently employs more than 16,000 people across 250 companies, and demand for diverse talent is growing rapidly. By supporting events like Signals, PacifiCan is boosting local talent development and helping B.C. tech companies grow here at home.

Image of abstract digital artwork. Text reads: DigiBC receives $720,000 to boost British Columbia’s creative technology sector (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $720,000 in PacifiCan funding for DigiBC to deliver Signals, a Vancouver-based initiative combining a creative technology event with talent development opportunities for students and recent graduates. PacifiCan funding will support Signals programming for three years.

Presented in partnership with the Vancouver International Film Festival, Signals showcases the work of top Canadian and Indigenous artists in areas such as artificial intelligence and virtual production. Signals also connects B.C.'s thriving creative technology sector with emerging talent through mentorship, networking and job matching. In addition to supporting Signals, PacifiCan funding will also support DigiBC's work placement program where post secondary students are provided with experiential learning opportunities in animation, video game development, visual effects and extended reality.

Signals has been designed to promote diversity in B.C.'s creative technology sector by ensuring students from underrepresented groups, including Indigenous people, women, 2SLTBTQ+ people and racialized people have a platform to showcase their work and are provided with opportunities for career advancement.

Today's investment from the Government of Canada will create quality jobs in British Columbia, help position Canada as a world leader in creative technology, and help ensure that everyone who wants to be a part of this exciting sector has an opportunity to succeed.

The Signals exhibition runs from September 27th to October 6th at Signals Studio in False Creek Flats.

Quotes

"We all benefit when all British Columbians have the opportunity to contribute to their fullest. Amazing things are happening in our province and the Government of Canada is proud to be supporting Signals for three years. This immersive experience not only showcases the extraordinary art, design and technology talent here in Canada, it also opens the door to opportunities in B.C.'s creative sectors and helps local companies stay at the cutting edge of tech."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Today's investment by PacifiCan will play a key role in Vancouver's art, culture and creative technology sector. British Columbia is home to diverse creatives from different backgrounds who will have the opportunity to showcase their work and make professional advancements through Signals."

-The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament, Vancouver Centre

"These strategic PacifiCan investments in Signals will elevate British Columbia's position as a global leader in creative technology and immersive storytelling. By supporting innovation in video games, XR, virtual production, and AI, this funding will foster stronger connections between local studios, industry leaders, and international partners. This collaboration will help nurture the talent and innovation required to develop world-class 'made in B.C.' digital content, driving the province's competitive edge in the global interactive media industry."

-Loc Dao, Executive Director, DigiBC and Co-Founder/Co-Curator Signals

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the dedicated federal economic development agency for British Columbians. PacifiCan's programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits, and communities grow stronger.





DigiBC is the creative technology industry association for British Columbia , where the creative tech ecosystem includes over 250 companies and dozens of specialized post-secondary programs.





, where the creative tech ecosystem includes over 250 companies and dozens of specialized post-secondary programs. Signals is an interactive and immersive expo showcasing bold and innovative storytelling in video games, XR, virtual production, and AI—all with a focus on world-class Canadian and Indigenous works.





It is anticipated that Signals will attract 12,000 attendees over three years primarily consisting of post-secondary and high-school students, recent graduates, and individuals from the broader technology ecosystem.

