MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's leading health and wellness virtual platform, announced today that Tim Hodgson will be joining the Company's Board of Directors. Bringing with him more than 15 years of board experience spanning multiple sectors, Tim will also chair Dialogue's audit committee.

"We are honoured to have Tim join our board of directors. Tim brings with him a distinctive knowledge of capital markets and leadership experience, and I know he will be integral in helping Dialogue succeed in this next chapter," said Cherif Habib, CEO of Dialogue. "Since day one, we've been committed to delivering high-quality care to our members and customers. Further strengthening the bench strength within our board of directors will allow us to continue delivering on this commitment."

"Dialogue is improving the delivery of healthcare and wellness offered to clients in Canada and around the world. I cannot think of anything more important given what the world has been through in the last 18 months," said Tim Hodgson.

Tim currently serves as board chair of Hydro One. He also chairs the board of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC), a financial and life insurance company and sits on the board of Sagicor Group Jamaica, a majority owned subsidiary of SFC. Tim also serves on the board of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). He was Special Advisor to Mr. Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2010 to 2012. From 1990 to 2010, he held various positions in New York, London, the Silicon Valley and Toronto with Goldman Sachs and served as Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Canada from 2005 to 2010, with overall responsibilities for the firm's operations, client relationships and regulatory matters.

His prior directorships include MEG Energy, Alignvest Acquisition Corporation, Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation, The Global Risk Institute, KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, Next Canada, the Ivey School of Business and Bridgepoint Health.

Tim holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Ivey School of Business at Western University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) and holds his ICD.D.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

