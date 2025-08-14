A new standard of care, with access to trained clinicians in minutes



MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, announced the upcoming launch of a comprehensive Women's and Family Health offering. Fully built in-house and seamlessly integrated within its platform, this new service deepens Dialogue's ongoing commitment to supporting the health needs of all women, through every stage of life. The rollout will commence in January 2026, beginning with specialized menopause care, which addresses a critical need in women's healthcare.

Dialogue's innovative Women's and Family Health offering will provide evidence-based, whole-person care from trusted women's health clinicians, supporting all women and families through life's most important transitions. This program will offer employees and their dependents access to an in-house team of multidisciplinary clinicians trained in women's health, along with coaching and navigation support, personalized care plans, and educational resources, all delivered through Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform.

"Women's health has always been a priority at Dialogue, and this launch marks an important step towards delivering more inclusive, targeted care that meets the diverse needs of women and their families," said Swati Matta, Head of Women's Health at Dialogue. "This isn't just an expansion of our services, it's a reflection of our commitment to ensure all women have access to timely, comprehensive care that is centred on their unique needs."

Inequities in women's health affect a broad and diverse population, often intensified by intersecting factors such as race, ethnicity, income, disability, and geography. Many in these groups experience conditions that are poorly understood, underfunded, or overlooked. According to the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute's 2024 report , part of this is due to inadequate training for healthcare practitioners in understanding and addressing gender-specific health conditions, but also in recognizing how common diseases can present and respond differently in women.

Menopause will be the first area of focus. 3 in 4 women experience menopause symptoms that interfere with their daily lives, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood changes, and cognitive challenges, causing 1 in 10 to leave the workforce. These services will be delivered by Dialogue clinicians who will complete robust training, including attending the scientific conference organized by the Menopause Society of Canada . This forms the foundation of a specialized menopause care program, developed with oversight from Dialogue's medical team to ensure that care is evidence-based, patient-centred, standardized, monitored, and continuously improved.

"We recognize the very real needs in women's health, and I'm proud to see Dialogue taking meaningful, proactive steps to close them. Providing healthcare practitioners with evidence-based education on perimenopause and menopause is essential to ensuring that all women receive the comprehensive care they deserve," shares Dr Stephanie Moynihan, Assistant Medical Director at Dialogue. "As a physician, I've seen firsthand how vital it is to offer care that addresses the full picture: physical, mental, and emotional, rather than treating issues in isolation. This is a critical step forward."

Reducing stigma around women's health, especially in the workplace, begins with a more integrated and inclusive approach to care. As expectations around employee well-being continue to grow, companies must move beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and take a more meaningful approach to well-being.

