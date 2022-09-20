MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, provided today a business update and offered an outlook for its third quarter of 2022.

Update on customer migrations at Optima

Since acquiring Optima Global Health ("Optima") in 2020, Dialogue has successfully migrated a large percentage of Optima customers to Dialogue's virtual Employee Assistance Program ("EAP"), many of which signed on to additional services on the Integrated Health PlatformTM. The net impact to date has been accretive to gross profit, and has more than compensated for the anticipated customer churn, which remained within plan.

While we continued to deliver successfully on our objectives, Optima recently received a notice from one of its customers, which was reluctant to modernize its offer, confirming that it will not renew its agreement with Optima. As such, the service relationship will end on December 31, 2022. This agreement represented revenue of approximately $4.6 million in the twelve months ended July 31, 2022, with a gross margin less than half of that generated in our virtual business, well below our targeted margin profile.

"Every day, we hear from customers and members who appreciate the responsiveness, convenience, and effectiveness of our modern approach," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "Our ability to consult with patients within 24 hours, compared to several weeks for legacy EAPs, as well as our commitment to provide strong continuity of care, have reduced employee leaves of absence in a meaningful way and generated a clear return on investment for customers. Demand for our modern EAP is robust and our pipeline for that service continues to grow."

Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer, continued: "While disappointed to lose a customer, we stand by our strategy to focus on higher margin, tech-enabled services that deliver superior outcomes. The churn at Optima represents lower margin revenue that varies based on utilization and that we expect to replace with more stable recurring revenue on our Integrated Health PlatformTM. When combined with operating expense savings, we anticipate that the impact on adjusted EBITDA will be limited. The net result will be a higher gross margin profile for our business. We remain committed to breakeven EBITDA by the end of 2023, and are well-capitalized to achieve our growth and profitability objectives."

Of important note, this announcement does not affect Dialogue's reported key performance indicators such as Members, Attach Rate, Member-Service Units, and Net Retention Rate, as these metrics never included Optima.

Canada Life expands its relationship with Dialogue

Effective on September 1, 2022, Dialogue's Mental Health service and EAP have been made available through Canada Life's Consult+ app across Canada for plan sponsors that choose to add them. This development is a strong testimonial from one of Canada's most important insurers in favour of our modern approach to generate positive health and wellness outcomes. Importantly, it is also supportive of our integrated platform as a key factor to drive growth and adoption.

"This extension of our relationship with Canada Life will increase access to mental health resources for Canadians in need," said Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, Chief Operating Officer of Dialogue. "We are proud to work with Canada Life to help Canadians access modern, convenient and quality care."

Recent wins highlight momentum with enterprise customers and student associations

Our momentum in the third quarter to date has been strong. We added more than $5.2 million in new ARR and expect to record more gains before the end of the period. Importantly, ARR for our virtual business in Canada, which represents approximately 75% of our revenues, grew by nearly 60% year-over-year. We continue to have good traction within the enterprise segment and are seeing a positive contribution from all our services.

From a partnership standpoint, we are seeing many Sun Life customers expanding their benefits on the Lumino Health platform by adding our virtual EAP to their existing Primary Care service. From a direct customer standpoint, wins include a large retail chain, a national food producer, and a global technology leader.

Additionally, our relationship with a leading provider of student health plans in Canada continues to expand, as many colleges and universities take important steps to support the health and well-being of their students. Our performance in this segment has been strong and students who love our services become ambassadors for Dialogue with employers as they integrate the workforce.

Outlook for the third quarter of 2022

Dialogue is providing an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations. For the third quarter of 2022, we expect:

Total revenue to be in the range of $23.2 million to $23.5 million .

to . Gross profit margin to be in the range of 49.0% to 50.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($4.7) million to ($4.5) million .

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

