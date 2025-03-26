Canada's leading virtual health and wellness platform recognized with the highest achievement for

demonstrating rigorous standards and quality in healthcare

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. announced that it is the only virtual care provider to be awarded Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada , a globally recognized not-for-profit organization that accredits healthcare and social service organizations in Canada and around the world.

Accreditation with Exemplary Standing is the highest level of accreditation possible, achieved only by organizations that meet the highest standards of excellence and demonstrate a high-level commitment to safety and care for the communities they serve.

Accreditation Canada (CNW Group/Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.)

Accreditation Canada helps healthcare organizations improve quality and safety for patients through comprehensive assessment programs and world-class standards developed by the Health Standards Organization (HSO), International Standards Organization (ISO) and others. As the first fully accredited virtual care platform in Canada, Dialogue is setting new benchmarks for clinical excellence, member-centric care, governance, safety, and service integration across the industry.

"As the only accredited virtual care platform in Canada, we're not just meeting industry standards— we're redefining what the future of quality virtual care delivery looks like for the entire healthcare sector. This recognition demonstrates the highest quality of care provided by Dialogue to its members and underscores our dedication to transparency, accountability, and continuous innovations while strengthening trust with all our stakeholders and partners." - Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue.

Dialogue has demonstrated compliance with over 700 assessment standards and excelled in key areas where virtual care continues to have a growing impact on the quality of primary and mental health care delivery in Canada, including but not limited to:

Member-centered approach : Collaborative partnerships with members and shared decision-making to ensure care is comprehensive and tailored to individual needs.





Service excellence : High-quality and evidence-based care, adherence to clinical best practices, use of standardized assessments, and ongoing monitoring of outcomes.





Timely and accessible care: Fast response times, flexible hours, and ensuring care is easy to access when needed.

"Virtual care services are now an integral part of Canada's healthcare system and choosing an accredited and trusted provider has never been more important. Employers and organizations should feel confident in providing virtual care services to the workplace knowing they meet the highest standards of oversight and governance. This accreditation underscores Dialogue's commitment to delivering effective, safe, and consistently high-quality care that Canadians can rely on." - Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director of Dialogue

In 2022, Dialogue was the first virtual care platform to receive Accreditation Canada's Primer Award . The two-year program recognized the organization's dedication to improvement and innovation within Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform , focusing on primary and mental health care , along with its employee assistance program (EAP), internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) and wellness programming.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Dialogue is now the first virtual care provider to be accredited with Exemplary Standing by Accreditation Canada, a third party validation to meet national benchmarks for clinical excellence, governance, safety, and service integration. In October 2023, Sun Life acquired Dialogue, which now operates as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co.

About Accreditation Canada

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works with patients, policy makers and the public to improve the quality of health and social services for all. Accreditation Canada works closely with health and social services organizations in Canada and abroad to develop a sustainable culture of improvement that betters safety and efficiency, working to save and improve lives. They are present in more than 14,000 locations in over 40 countries, including all 13 Canadian provincial and territorial health jurisdictions each serving populations with wide-ranging needs, leading to safer, quality healthcare for those who matter most – patients and their families.

