May 02, 2022, 07:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, is pleased to announce that it completed its acquisition of London, UK-based Tictrac Ltd. on April 30. Tictrac is a SaaS-based provider of a global health and wellness platform that enables healthier living for everyone.
"This transaction represents a significant milestone for Dialogue as we are adding a highly-engaging wellness service to our Integrated Health PlatformTM," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "We are very excited to add members of Tictrac's team to ours and look forward to bringing our combined businesses to new heights."
Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.
SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.
For further information: Investor Relations: Jean Marc Ayas, Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director, Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671
