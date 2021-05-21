This acquisition of the world-renowned provider of moodgym and other programs will allow for the expansion of Dialogue's mental health service offering

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. announced today the acquisition of the world-renowned mental health provider, e-hub Health (eHH), a leader in internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT). eHH's moodgym program is one of the most research-backed and peer-reviewed iCBT solutions in the world, and is widely recognized as a groundbreaking technology solution for mental health. iCBT uses similar principles and techniques as in-person cognitive behavioural therapy programs, but is delivered in a structured electronic format consisting of educational lessons and assignments. This will allow Dialogue to offer a comprehensive iCBT service within its Integrated Health Platform™.

"Today's acquisition is an important milestone toward the launch of Dialogue's iCBT program. Alongside our comprehensive and multidisciplinary Integrated Health Platform™, the expertise and knowledge developed by e-Hub Health, one of the most clinically validated iCBT providers, will further position Dialogue as the Canadian leader in quality virtual healthcare, and offer added excellent mental health support to millions of Canadians in a time of need." - Anna Chif, Chief Product Officer, Dialogue.

This acquisition rounds out Dialogue's end-to-end approach to mental healthcare and creates a differentiated offering which is unparalleled in the Canadian market. Dialogue's iCBT program will be fully embedded within the Integrated Health Platform™. Unlike other mental health providers which offer a fragmented patient experience, Dialogue's iCBT offering will be directly promoted, accessible and integrated with our other services.

eHH's unique programs support a wide range of mental health concerns; moodgym, which targets the reduction of depression and anxiety symptoms, e-couch, which includes targeted programs for depression, anxiety, bereavement, divorce, and social anxiety, Mental Health Guru, a module-based online training program shown to reduce stigma surrounding mental health within organizations, and others such as the Gambling Self-Help program. The programs were originally developed at Australian National University (ANU) by professors, clinicians and globally recognized mental health experts. eHH was spun out of the ANU to commercialize the programs globally.

eHH programs have a strong evidence base and have been proven effective in reducing symptoms of the most common mental health issues in a wide range of user groups, and with results extending beyond 12 months. In fact, moodgym is one of the most researched online mental health programs globally, with over 25 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) published by research groups worldwide. eHH partners with government agencies, insurance companies, health providers and educational institutions around the world, and its self-help programs have been used by more than one million individuals. eHH also supports organizations by managing mental health concerns and reducing associated productivity losses in a timely and cost-effective way.

"By joining with Dialogue, e-hub Health will be able to rapidly expand the reach of our programs around the world, and so contribute to better mental health at a time when the need for effective and accessible help has become so high. Dialogue and e-hub Health remain fully committed to providing the programs to our existing clients and users, including the Australian community. Dialogue's strengths as a virtual care leader, including its Integrated Health Platform™, will enhance and improve our current offering." - Dr. Kylie Bennett, e-Hub Health co-founder.

The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the need for mental health support, causing mental health issues to rise in and outside the workplace. With one-in-five people struggling with mental health illness in any given year, accessible mental health support options are highly necessary. Through its Integrated Health Platform™, Dialogue looks forward to supporting its members with the introduction of an iCBT solution.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

About e-Hub Health

e-Hub Health (eHH) delivers online self-help programs to improve mental health and well-being. eHH programs provide users with evidence-based information and skills training to prevent or manage the symptoms of common mental health problems, and provide organizations with tools for their employees, to reduce the costs associated with mental health issues in their workforce. moodgym and mental health guru were originally developed and evaluated over 15 years by researchers at The Australian National University, and are now available to organizations and individuals worldwide through subscription. eHH was founded by staff involved in the development and delivery of its e-mental health programs for over 14 years.

