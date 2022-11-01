MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier care and wellness platform, becomes the first virtual care company to receive the accreditation primer award by Accreditation Canada . It recognizes a high level of quality and safety of care, as well as Dialogue's dedication to continuous improvement throughout the Integrated Health Platform™ , with a focus on primary care and mental health services.

"Our passion is to help people improve their well-being. Being able to provide integrated, safe and quality virtual care is crucial when helping people during their more difficult times," shares Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "This accreditation is a testament to the culture of excellence here at Dialogue, driving our determination to elevate care and wellness 365 days a year."

The year-long accreditation process benchmarked company practices against standards of excellence. Through numerous evaluations and an on-site survey, Accreditation Canada examined Dialogue's governance, leadership, risk management, medication management measures, and the quality of care, among others. Auditors identified many areas of strength, including:

Patient safety through safe and rapid access to mental and physical health resources and personnel, facilitated by Dialogue's optimized triage system;

through safe and rapid access to mental and physical health resources and personnel, facilitated by Dialogue's optimized triage system; Collaboration between teams , whether medical, technical and business operations when tailoring our systems in order to optimize patient and practitioner experience;

, whether medical, technical and business operations when tailoring our systems in order to optimize patient and practitioner experience; Integrated quality management within Dialogue's established clinical quality framework to ensure the safest level of care.

Accreditation Canada surveyors shared that "patient safety is a guiding principle in how services are delivered at Dialogue," adding that "the organization should be acknowledged for harmonizing their expanding health services on a virtual delivery platform" in reference to the Integrated Health Platform™ allowing for seamless use across different services, and finally, "the culture is positive with enthusiastic staff who are excited by the mission and values of the company."

"A commitment to quality and safe healthcare delivery has been a priority at Dialogue since its foundation, and continues as we grow further," shared Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "This accreditation speaks to the dedication of our teams, who work relentlessly to ensure the highest possible level of people-centered care every day."

Dialogue has pioneered the virtual care space since 2016, looking for ways to positively impact the health and wellness of Canadians, offering integrated programs that make a difference each and every day. This impact is present throughout all aspects of the Integrated Health Platform™, offering best-in-class quality and safety within physical and mental health services, and focusing on prevention by giving Canadians the tools needed to lead a healthy lifestyle through the Wellness program . The Company looks forward to maintaining quality and patient safety at the core of their practices as it continues to grow.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

About Accreditation Canada

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit organization that works with patients, policy makers and the public to improve the quality of health and social services for all. Accreditation Canada works closely with health and social services organizations in Canada and abroad to develop a sustainable culture of improvement that betters safety and efficiency, working to save and improve lives. They are present in more than 15,000 locations in over 38 countries, including all 13 Canadian provincial and territorial health jurisdictions each serving populations with wide-ranging needs, leading to safer, quality health care for those who matter most – patients and their families.

