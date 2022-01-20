Anna Chif, Chief Product Officer, to step down from her role

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier health and wellness virtual healthcare platform, announced today that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Anna Chif has decided to leave the organization for family reasons.

Cameron Moore, currently Vice President of Product and Design, will now oversee the Product organization and will report directly to the CEO. Anna will remain in her role until March 4, 2022, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

"Anna has made an immense contribution since cofounding Dialogue in 2016 with Alexis and me. She has been instrumental in executing our Integrated Health Platform™ vision and making Dialogue the leader in virtual health and wellness in Canada," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "I would like to sincerely thank Anna for her dedication over the last six years. She is leaving Dialogue in an enviable category-leading position."

"After nearly six years with this exceptional organization and team, the time has come for me to focus on my young family. I am proud to have contributed to the success of Dialogue, while working alongside such a world-class team," said Anna Chif. "Together, we have built one of the most impactful companies in Canada, delivering virtual healthcare to millions of members across Canada and developing a workplace that attracts top talent. I will continue being a huge Dialogue supporter and I know that great things lie ahead for the team."

Cameron Moore has led product teams in several renowned health and technology companies. Prior to joining Dialogue, Cameron was Head of Product at Opencare and Chief Product Officer at Kijiji Canada. He has also led product teams at Intuit, eBay and FreshBooks.

"I am pleased to be able to count on such an experienced and dedicated individual who embodies our values" added Cherif Habib. "As a member of our senior team, Cameron's extensive business experience and expertise in product leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our future growth."

"I am extremely proud to be involved in an organization that is growing and enjoys such an excellent reputation," said Cameron Moore, Vice President, Product. "I would like to thank Anna for her tremendous support, as well as the leadership team for their trust. We have a great product team and I look towards the future with optimism."

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

Media Relations, Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director, Public and Government Relations; Investor relations, Jean Marc Ayas, Director, Investor Relations