MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, announced today that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2023 (the "Meeting").

1. Election of Directors

The seven (7) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Norma Beauchamp 35,094,153 98.98 % 362,863 1.02 % Paul Desmarais III 35,298,109 99.55 % 158,907 0.45 % Cherif Habib 35,271,082 99.48 % 185,934 0.52 % Tim Hodgson 35,445,222 99.97 % 11,794 0.03 % Melissa Kennedy 33,812,055 95.36 % 1,644,961 4.64 % Paul Lepage 35,326,692 99.63 % 130,324 0.37 % Jean-François Marcoux 35,326,543 99.63 % 130,473 0.37 %

As disclosed in the management proxy circular related to the Meeting, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDP") notified the Company ahead of the Meeting that it would not put forward a director nominee, and the nomination rights agreement between the Company and CDP is being terminated.

2. Appointment of Auditors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed the Company's auditors with the following results:

Votes For: 35,511,979 (99.98%)

Votes Withheld: 7,486 (0.02%)

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive the Accreditation Canada Primer award, a third-party validation of safety and high-level quality of care.

For further information: Investor Relations, Jean Marc Ayas, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Senior Director, Public and Government Relations, [email protected] / 613-806-0671