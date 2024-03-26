Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform enhances existing women's health offering through acquisition of assets from digital health and well-being platform, Koble

MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Deepening its commitment to supporting the health of all women, Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, is announcing the acquisition of certain assets of Koble Care Inc. , ("Koble"), a digital health and well-being platform supporting women's health. The purchase includes Koble's entire suite of proprietary content, and related software and intellectual property. Koble's expert content will be integrated into Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform (IHP) . As Dialogue continues strengthening its support for the health of all women, Swati Matta, Koble Founder and CEO, will be joining Dialogue's team as Head of Women's Health.

With 1 in 4 Canadian women in the workplace experiencing mental health challenges, their well-being needs to be better supported. Women-specific health concerns are frequently overlooked in the workplace, and prioritizing support for these concerns is a business imperative in which employers play a crucial role. At Dialogue, the health of all women has always been a key part of our primary care and mental health scope of practice, where women of all ages can seek advice from our multidisciplinary care team. The key to improved health and well-being lies in prevention and education. The same is true for women's health. Building on Dialogue's existing partnership with Koble , this announcement will equip women to better prevent potential concerns and advocate for themselves when faced with important milestones such as pregnancy, postpartum, and return to work.

"We are very proud to strengthen our support for the health of all women, providing a holistic and centralized approach that has the patient at its core," shares Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, Chief Operating Officer at Dialogue. "This aligns with how we currently help millions of Canadians improve their well-being."

Koble's content is developed by a multidisciplinary team of health experts such as OBGYNs, Pelvic Floor Physiotherapists, Lactation Consultants, and Sleep Consultants. Their expertise brings recommendations around mental health, nutrition and fitness, career, loss, labour and birth, physical recovery, and infant care, empowering all women and their families every step of the way.

"Providing all individuals across the spectrum of womanhood with the support and resources they need to address physical and mental stresses that come with all important stages of life, including family building, has important downstream impacts," explained Dr. Stephanie Moynihan, Associate Medical Director at Dialogue. "Giving current and future mothers and parents key tools when they need them the most can help demystify, reassure, and empower them as they navigate pregnancy, parenting, and other important health milestones. A better understanding of the health concerns and needs of all women also helps reduce workplace stigma and societal taboos around women-specific health concerns."

Swati Matta's digital health experience, having built a beacon of support for thousands of families across Canada, will be key to Dialogue's next steps in creating an increasingly personalized, culturally responsive and inclusive service that addresses the unique challenges faced by all women.

"A few years ago, I embarked on a mission to bring equitable access to healthcare to all women. This is an exciting new chapter, as we bring critical resources to support millions of women through both challenging and rewarding periods of their lives", said Swati Matta, Founder and CEO of Koble. "I am thrilled to be joining the team at Dialogue to continue on this mission."

A key part of reducing stigma around women's health in the workplace starts with providing a holistic health and well-being strategy. As expectations towards supporting employee well-being increase, innovative employers need to expand the resources offered to their workforce to ensure that they are properly supporting and empowering women to lead healthier lives and improve their well-being, and aim to make workplaces healthier and more inclusive for all.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive the Accreditation Canada Primer award, a third-party validation of safety and high-level quality of care.

About Koble

Launched in 2022, Koble is a digital health and well-being platform for new and expecting parents. The Koble app offers personalized guidance for each stage, whether planning a family, pregnancy, postpartum, or returning to work after parental leave.

