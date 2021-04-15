Diabetes Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart bring digital healthcare to Canadians living with diabetes

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Diabetes Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart have partnered to launch diabetes health programs within Loblaw's PC Health app. With nearly 11.5 million Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes, the new programs will provide critical information on diabetes and its management, as well as physical activity, nutrition and diet support, footcare and sick day management.

"We are excited to be working with Shoppers Drug Mart to ensure Canadians living with diabetes can access additional expert resources and support in such a convenient way," says Laura Syron, President and CEO for Diabetes Canada. "The pandemic has highlighted the importance of ensuring access to the most up-to-date resources and education. We're proud to provide Diabetes Canada's expert and evidence-based content to the PC Health app to help expand access and use."

Designed to empower Canadians with convenient access to health resources and support, the PC Health app is available nationally (excluding Quebec) and is the front door to the healthcare system in a digitally connected world. Users can download the PC Health app to get free, real-time access to virtual chats with nurses and dietitians and earn PC Optimum™ rewards through custom digital health programs.

"Our purpose is to help Canadians live life well and that means providing the tools they need to successfully manage their overall health – with acute care, mental health support, and help with chronic conditions," said Doug Bryce, vice president, health and pharmacy programs and innovation, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Partnering with Diabetes Canada means the PC Health app now provides Canadians living with diabetes new program options designed by true experts."

The partnership between Diabetes Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart comes at a pivotal time in diabetes history as 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Canadian discovery of insulin. A century later, Canada has one of the highest rates of diabetes among developed countries with someone being diagnosed every three minutes.

Diabetes Facts:

Close to 11.5 million Canadians are living with diabetes or prediabetes.

Diabetes is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness in those 20-65 years of age.

Diabetes contributes to 30% of strokes, 40% of heart attacks, 50% of kidney failure requiring dialysis.

Diabetes is the cause of 70 per cent of all non-traumatic limb amputations.

Having diabetes can shorten one's lifespan by five to 15 years.

Diabetes costs the healthcare system $30 billion dollars to treat.

to treat. According to Stats Canada, not including accidents, diabetes is a leading cause of death for all ages in Canada .

For additional information, visit www.diabetes.ca/PCHealthApp.

About Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada is the registered national charitable organization that is making the invisible epidemic of diabetes visible and urgent. Diabetes Canada partners with Canadians to End Diabetes through:

Resources for health care professionals on best practices to care for people with diabetes;

Advocacy to governments, schools and workplaces; and

Funding world-leading Canadian research to improve treatments and find a cure.

For more information, visit diabetes.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and Health Solutions by Shoppers™, a provider of cost-effective and sustainable employee health benefits. For more information, please visit www.morewaystobenefit.ca. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

The PC® Health Logo is a trademark of Loblaws Inc., used under license.

