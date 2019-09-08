DGC Launches Recruitment Drive for Documentary Filmmakers

Drive rolls out in every region throughout the fall

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Directors Guild of Canada has launched a recruitment campaign to bolster its membership among documentary filmmakers. Announced at the DGC Visionaries event this morning in Toronto, the campaign includes sponsorships at film festivals across the country this fall starting with Monday's "Doc Day" at the TIFF Industry Conference (see below for festival list).

"The DGC is the home for Canadian feature filmmakers and that includes documentarians," said DGC President Tim Southam. "We're reaching out. We want to make sure documentary directors have access to the career-changing benefits of Guild membership."

Canadian documentary filmmakers have enjoyed global success – including many existing members of the DGC – but their communities have long been unrepresented or underrepresented in industry circles. This campaign will recruit documentary filmmakers, highlight the commercial and artistic value of their work and give them a stronger voice in policy making.

"Every time I deal with the Guild, I know they're deeply committed to the growth and progress of Canadian filmmakers," said Peabody Award-winner Tiffany Hsiung. "As a Guild member, I have always felt represented and supported in the work that I do and knowing you are part of a guild that champions you makes a significant difference in future terrains one will embark on as a filmmaker."

As part of this initiative, the DGC will be waiving its initiation fee and offering 50% off annual dues through 2020. This totals up to $3,500 in savings. DGC Members will also gain access to the DGC Benefits health plan, preferred-rates on production insurance as well as the guild's low management fee group RRSP.

Canadian film festivals:

Calgary, Alberta - Calgary International Film Festival, September 18th, 2019

Halifax, Nova Scotia - FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, Sept 19th, 2019

Vancouver, B.C.– Vancouver International Film Festival, September 26th, 2019

Montreal, Quebec – Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, October 9th, 2019

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 4,800 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian screen-based programming.

