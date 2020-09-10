DGC Discovery Award Long List Highlights Emerging Directors

Directors' films will be screened at festivals across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Directors Guild of Canada announced the 14 listed films for the 2020 DGC Discovery Award this morning. This list highlights the top new emerging directors to watch for during this festival season.

The films will be screened at HotDocs, Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Festival du nouveau Cinema (FNC), Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF), ImagineNative, St-John's International Women's Film Festival (SJIWFF) as well as the Reelworld highlighting the work of racially diverse and indigenous filmmakers.

The Discovery Award Jury is chaired by Michael Peterson with members Jasmin Mozaffari, John Bolton, JJ Neepin, Ngardy Conteh George and Robert Budreau.

"These directors come at a crucial point in time with bold, fearless vision," said Warren P. Sonoda, DGC National Directors Division Chair. "Watch these exceptional films and let's celebrate their work for years to come."

2020 Discovery Award Long list films:

Oksana Karpovych, Don't Worry The Doors Will Open

Nathalie Bibeau , The Walrus and the Whistleblower

Helen Shaver , Happy Place

, Dusty Mancinelli & Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation

& Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Michelle Latimer , An Inconvenient Indian

, Loretta Todd , Monkey Beach

, Tracey Deer , Beans

, Alberic Aurteneche, La Contemplation du mystere

Aisling Chin-Yee , Chayse Joynt , No Ordinary Man

, , Ariel Nasr , The Forbidden Reel

, Ruth Lawrence , Little Orphans

, Gloria Ui Young Kim, Queen of the Morning Calm

Will Prosper , Kenbe la, Until We Win

, Caleb Ryan , Vagrant

The 19th edition of the DGC Awards will be presented at the annual event starting Saturday, October 24, 2020 via Zoom.

The Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is a national labour organization that represents over 5,000 key creative and logistical personnel in the screen-based industry covering all areas of direction, design, production and editing. The DGC negotiates and administers collective agreements and lobbies extensively on issues of concern for Members including Canadian content conditions, CRTC regulations and ensuring that funding is maintained for Canadian film and television programming.

SOURCE Directors Guild of Canada, National Office

For further information: Media: Ian Gillespie, Director of Communications, 416.459.5932, [email protected]

Related Links

www.dgc.ca

