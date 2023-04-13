DETECTIVE DUO TRY TO KEEP EVIL FORCES AWAY IN NEW CANADIAN ORIGINAL SERIES, PSI COPS, DEBUTING JUNE 4 ON ADULT SWIM AND STACKTV

Series Creators, Stars and Executive Producers Bart Batchelor and Chris

Nielsen Will Attend Calgary Expo for Exclusive Screening and Q&A Panel

Watch The Trailer Here

Stream Adult Swim Anytime with STACKTV

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/41HAUcH

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Witches, swamp hillbillies, and snake gods. What do these all have in common? Fancy hats! Well yes, but alongside aliens and old men, voodoo dolls and the ever-important debate of hamburgers vs. tacos, you'll find them in Adult Swim Canada's first original animated series, Psi Cops premiering Sunday, June 4 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and available to stream live and on demand with STACKTV. Debuting immediately after the Season 6 premiere of The Eric Andre Show, the animated comedy series, commissioned by Corus Entertainment and produced by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Oddfellows Labs, follows coworker friends forever (CFFs) Kydd (Chris Nielsen) and Felixx (Bart Batchelor) who are top detectives at the paranormal agency Psi Cops where they solve mysteries and supernatural crimes using their overly competent incompetence. To kick off the premiere of Psi Cops on Adult Swim, series creators, stars and executive producers Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen will attend Calgary Expo on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. for an exclusive screening and Q&A panel.

Unjustifiably bold and unnecessarily creative, detectives Kydd and Felixx work as paranormal investigators at Psi Cops, a secret agency crammed into a shady office complex and helmed by true believer, Chief Beef. Alongside a rag-tag group of "experts," each week we follow Kydd and Felixx out in the field as they investigate alleged sightings of aliens, ghosts, demons, and other hocus-pocus nonsense.

Join Canadian creators Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen, Oddfellows Labs producer Chris Ferguson, as well as Wind Sun Sky Entertainment executive producer and industry leader, Catherine Winder (Star Wars: The Clone Wars; Amazon Prime's animated series Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie) for an exclusive first look screening of two episodes followed by a Q&A panel in PALOMINO E at Calgary Expo on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in advance of the series premiere on Adult Swim this summer. Will they discuss the making of the series? The Canadian animation industry? Is this actually their first rodeo? No one knows… it's really up to them to decide what they'll talk about. Calgary Expo is a four-day comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event from April 27-30 that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Calgary, AB at Stampede Park. Visit fanexpohq.com/calgaryexpo for more details.

Psi Cops is executive produced by CEO Catherine Winder with Krista Kelloway producing of Wind Sun Sky Entertainment; and Oddfellows Labs, founded by Bart Batchelor, Chris Nielsen and producer Chris Ferguson, who also serve as executive producers along with David Alpert and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Created by and starring Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen. For Corus Entertainment, Colin Bohm is Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Rachel Nelson, Vice President, Original Content, Scripted, Factual and Kids and Kathleen Meek is Executive in Charge of Production.

Adult Swim can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter

Follow STACKTV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

Adult Swim is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

About Wind Sun Sky Entertainment Inc.

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) is a Canadian multimedia company led by former LucasFilm executive, Catherine Winder (Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). Based in Vancouver, WSS works at the intersection of storytelling and technology to build franchises for the global marketplace, producing in all mediums including interactive, film, series (live action and animation), Roblox and mobile apps. To expand its' media footprint and content offerings, WSS partnered with Productivity Media co-producer and financier of high-quality original film and TV content for the family and the adult market.

In partnership with Skybound Entertainment, WSS produced the global hit series Invincible, an animated dramatic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book for Amazon Prime. WSS recently produced the adult comedy animated series Psi Cops for Adult Swim Canada in partnership with OddFellows Entertainment with Skybound Galactic distributing. Continuing its legacy of producing adult animation, the studio has a diverse rich slate of comedic and dramatic shows in development. In the kids' space, WSS is adapting the hit Roblox game Twilight Daycare (1.5B+ Plays) into an innovative scripted series produced in the Roblox platform. It launched Camp Bonkers, an original first of its kind multi-platform property that includes a Roblox Game, an app, a kids' variety show. Pioneering, WSS adapted the musical mobile game My Singing Monsters producing the first of its kind live interactive animated show My Singing Monsters Fandemonium. For HEXBUG, WSS adapted their award winning toyline, JunkBots into a web series and Roblox game. The studio is developing a soon to be announced multi-platform metaverse for kids focused on the environment.

To learn more about Wind Sun Sky Entertainment go to https://windsunsky.com.

About Oddfellows Lab

Founded by the dynamic team of writer-directors Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen, along with veteran film producer Chris Ferguson, Oddfellows Labs is a forward-thinking production company specializing in comedic content for both online platforms and television. The company prides itself on pushing the boundaries of innovation, crafting exceptional animated comedy experiences for diverse audiences.

Throughout the years, Oddfellows Labs has built a reputation for producing a variety of successful animated comedy web series, garnering millions of views and a dedicated following. Among their notable creations are "NPC" (Mondo Media), "Night Sweats" (Blue Ant Media/Adult Swim), "Daddy and the Big Boy," and "World Doctors" (Mondo Media). With the wealth of experience brought by Chris Ferguson, a seasoned film producer, "PSI Cops" represents the company's exciting debut into the realm of animated television series production.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: media inquiries, please contact: April Lim, Sr. Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4216, [email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6618, [email protected]