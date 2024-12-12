BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The BMI Group has acquired the former paper mill property in Baie-Comeau, Quebec—a 2,800-acre site that will be transformed into the Norderra Multimodal Industrial Hub—to advance regional industrial development and strengthen Canada's resource supply chains.

In collaboration with the Port of Baie-Comeau, This transformative project links the Atlantic gateway to BMI's award-winning Bioveld Multimodal Enterprise Park at Niagara Ports—operated in partnership with HOPA (Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority)—and extends to BMI's development of the northernmost port on Lake Superior in Red Rock, Ontario.

"Norderra will play a pivotal role in Canada's Critical Mineral Corridor (CMC), linking the resource-rich regions of Ontario and Quebec to the Great Lakes-Atlantic Seaway and global markets," said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI Group. "By building on significant investments made by previous owners and the community of Baie-Comeau, we are creating a premier industrial platform that couples robust infrastructure with comprehensive multimodal logistics."

The project has received strong support from regional stakeholders, including the Port of Baie-Comeau. Together, BMI and the Port committed to form a strategic partnership to maximize the site's full potential.

"Our partnership on the Norderra project will enhance the port's capabilities and bolster Baie-Comeau's industrial base, positioning it as a key hub for new economic development in Quebec and Canada," said Karine Otis, CEO of the Port of Baie-Comeau.

BMI embraces its role in contributing to the future of Baie-Comeau.

"The paper mill was here from the beginning. It will always be part of our heritage. We are at a turning point and we must think about our future. The sustainability of the infrastructure requires a revitalization of the site and a transition to a dynamic and visionary developer. BMI Group dreams big for Baie-Comeau and we are delighted to welcome them to our city," celebrated Michel Desbiens, mayor of Baie-Comeau.

This premier industrial site offers 784,000 square feet of indoor space and 82 acres of outdoor leasable land that can scale for future growth. Built on established infrastructure with robust power supply, onsite rail connectivity, and efficient port access, Norderra delivers compelling advantages for diverse industrial and logistics operations.

About the BMI Group:

BMI Group is leading high-impact developments across industrial, infrastructure, commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors.

Our portfolio features notable achievements including the Bioveld Multimodal Enterprise Park at Niagara Ports, the successful attraction of Asahi Kasei's $1.56B Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Plant to Port Colborne, Ontario and the transformation of Fort Frances' paper mill site into a district-scale waterfront development.

Through integrated development at scale, we ready-state existing infrastructure and real-estate to accelerate economic growth. Our multi-sector collaborative approach brings together communities, First Nations, governments, and investors to create new opportunities.

About Port of Baie Comeau

The Baie-Comeau Port Management Corporation (the Port) is an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to develop the port to its full potential, making it a lever for regional development that contributes to the prosperity and prominence of the community.

The Port of Baie-Comeau is a key player in the development of logistics capacities, thus helping to increase the resilience and efficiency of Quebec and Canadian supply chains.

