LÉVIS, QC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - New national research from Desjardins Insurance shows Canadians are increasingly aware that climate-related weather events could threaten their homes and vehicles. But despite the acknowledgement they could expect real damage to their property, there's also a growing gap between awareness and action, meaning millions could be unprepared for the next severe weather event in their region.

Cost matters, but isn't everything

Asked why they haven't been more proactive about protecting their homes and vehicles, Canadians cite affordability as the biggest barrier by far, with fewer than 4 in 10 planning to take protective action in the next five years.

But affordability doesn't tell the whole story. The survey of approximately 4,000 Canadians also showed that over half of them weren't aware of government programs or incentives that could help them climate-proof their homes. Federal programs or provincial and municipal flood protection subsidies are designed to help homeowners make their homes more resilient and give them peace of mind.

That data point is significant, because 82% of respondents say financial incentives would make a difference when they're deciding whether to protect their homes. It points to a real need for practical and accessible guidance on prevention that can help Canadians become more proactive. Acting now to protect a home in the future can reduce stress on homeowners and save them money over the long term.

"Desjardins Insurance's prevention survey shows that Canadians are paying close attention to climate risks. That said, many are not taking the next steps to better protect themselves," said Valérie Lavoie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins General Insurance Group. "There is an opportunity to raise more awareness and better support Canadians to give them greater peace of mind about protecting their homes. That's what this survey and our prevention campaigns hope to achieve, to help Canadians feel more confident today and better protected for what lies ahead."

Regional differences stand out

Despite some strong regional differences in levels of concern and preparedness, the latest data clearly shows that climate risk is no longer abstract. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people in Atlantic Canada are both most concerned and most prepared, reflecting direct experience with frequent storms and coastal impacts. Over 40% of Atlantic Canadians say they have taken steps to protect their home, above the national average of 34%.

Canadians are bracing for impacts, but costs and lack of information prevent many from acting

Nearly 70% of insured Canadians believe severe weather could damage their home, and 80% believe their vehicle is at risk.

Despite awareness, only 34% of Canadians have taken steps to protect their home, and just 38% say they are likely to do so in the next five years.

Two-thirds of respondents cite cost as the primary reason they haven't upgraded their home, but nearly half would be willing to invest between $1,000 and $5,000 to protect their home from severe weather.

A small minority of Canadians said they wouldn't be willing to invest in climate-proofing at all.

Climate-related stress on the rise

The study also touched on Canadians' mental health, as it relates to concerns about climate and the future. One revealing question shows that 40% of Canadians say climate change is already negatively affecting their mental well-being, a number that is even higher among people under 35. The rise in climate-related stress in Desjardins Insurance's studies underscores uncertainty about the future of extreme weather events, and the relationship between protecting property and maintaining financial stability and peace of mind.

What the data from Desjardins Insurance makes clear is that climate and affordability remain top of mind for many Canadians. The challenge seems to be about balancing long-term risk related to severe weather with more immediate pocketbook concerns. Insurers have been making more of a push over the last few years to provide clients with fact sheets and tips they can use to protect their property. And governments at every level have programs in place to help homeowners with more expensive climate-proofing solutions. By continuing to make climate-risk prevention clearer and more accessible through educations and awareness, Canadians can be empowered to take meaningful steps to better protect their homes, finances, and peace of mind.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's Bank of the Year 2025. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

Information (for media inquiries only) : Public Relations Desjardins Group, 514 281-7000, ext 5553436, [email protected]