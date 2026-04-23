MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of Desjardins Funds, is announcing changes to its mutual fund lineup. Desjardins Investments regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup to keep pace with the ever-changing investment needs of financial professionals, investors and clients.

These changes, described in detail below, include the replacement of portfolio sub-managers of certain Desjardins Funds by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc ("DGAM"), changes to the description of PM-Class Units, as well as proposed mergers and a proposed amendment to an investment objective, each of which is subject to the prior approval of the unitholders of the affected funds

Desjardins Global Equity Fund

DI announces the replacement of the Desjardins Global Equity Fund's current portfolio sub-manager by DGAM as well as amendments to the investment strategies of the Fund in order to reflect the investment philosophy of DGAM.

As part of these changes, the Fund will be renamed the Desjardins Multifactor Global Equity Fund and the management fees in respect of each class of units indicated below will be reduced as follows:



CURRENT

MANAGEMENT

FEES* (%) MANAGEMENT

FEES*

STARTING JUNE

22, 2026 (%) REDUCTIONS

(%) DESJARDINS FUNDS (A-, T-, C- AND R-CLASS UNITS) Global Equity (A-, T-, C- and R-Class Units) 1.72 1.47 (0.25) DESJARDINS FUNDS (F- AND S-CLASS UNITS) Global Equity (F- and S-Class Units) 0.67 0.42 (0.25) DESJARDINS FUNDS (D-CLASS UNITS) Global Equity (D-Class Units) 0.72 0.47 (0.25) DESJARDINS FUNDS (K- AND L-CLASS UNITS) Global Equity (K- and L-Class Units) 1.62 1.37 (0.25) DESJARDINS FUNDS (W-CLASS UNITS) Global Equity (W-Class Units) 0.41 0.27 (0.14) * Management fees before taxes.







The aforesaid changes will take effect on or about June 22, 2026. The Fund's core investment objective and its investment risk level will remain unchanged as a result of these changes.

Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

DI announces the replacement of the Desjardins Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund's current portfolio sub-manager by DGAM, as well as amendments to the investment strategies of the Fund in order to reflect the investment philosophy of DGAM.

As part of these changes, the management fees in respect of each class of units of the Fund indicated below will be reduced as follows:



CURRENT

MANAGEMENT

FEES* (%) MANAGEMENT

FEES*

STARTING JUNE

22, 2026 (%) REDUCTIONS

(%) DESJARDINS FUNDS (A- AND C-CLASS UNITS) Emerging Markets Opportunities (A- and C-Class Units) 2.05 1.73 (0.32) DESJARDINS FUNDS (F-CLASS UNITS) Emerging Markets Opportunities (F-Class Units) 1.00 0.77 (0.23) DESJARDINS FUNDS (D-CLASS UNITS) Emerging Markets Opportunities (D-Class Units) 0.90 0.73 (0.17) DESJARDINS FUNDS (W-CLASS UNITS) Emerging Markets Opportunities (W-Class Units) 0.84 0.67 (0.17) * Management fees before taxes.







The aforesaid changes will take effect on or about June 22, 2026. The Fund's core investment objective and its investment risk level will remain unchanged as a result of these changes.

Changes regarding the PM-Class Units

As of July 13, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), the characteristics and the description of PM-Class Units will be modified, such that this class of units will, as of the Effective Date, be offered only to institutional investors that will have entered into an agreement with the Manager. The terms of the investment, the management fees and the fixed administration fees applicable to these units will be negotiated directly with each investor.

Proposal to merge certain Desjardins Portfolios

DI proposes to merge Melodia Very Conservative Income Portfolio and the Melodia Conservative Income Portfolio (individually a "Terminating Fund", and collectively the "Terminating Funds") with the Desjardins Active Strategy Conservative Portfolio.

These mergers are subject to the prior approval of the unitholders of each of the Terminating Funds. Special meetings of unitholders will be convened for this purpose for each Terminating Fund and will be held on or about August 20, 2026. If the proposed mergers are approved, they will be completed at the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about September 4, 2026.

Prior to these meetings, a notice-and-access document relating to each special meeting, along with a proxy form, will be sent on or about July 10, 2026¸, to the unitholders of the Terminating Funds who are unitholders of record as of June 25, 2026. These documents, as well as an Information Circular containing further details regarding the proposed mergers, will also be available on the websites of the Desjardins Funds (www.fondsdesjardins.com) and on SEDAR+ (wwww.sedarplus.ca).

Proposal to modify the investment objective of the Desjardins Global Government Bond Index Fund

DI proposes to modify the investment objective of the Desjardins Global Government Bond Index Fund, to replace its current benchmark index, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Government ex Emerging Markets (CAD Hedged) Index, with a new benchmark index, the Solactive G7 Government Bond (Total Return CAD Hedged) Index.

This modification is subject to the prior approval of the unitholders of the Fund. A special meeting of unitholders will be convened for this purpose and will be held on or about August 20, 2026. If the proposed modification is approved, it will be completed at the close of business at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or about August 31, 2026.

Prior to this meeting, a notice-and-access document relating to the special meeting, along with a proxy form, will be sent on or about July 10, 2026, to the unitholders of the Fund who are unitholders of record as of June 25, 2026. These documents, as well as an Information Circular containing further details regarding the proposed modification, will also be available on the websites of the Desjardins Funds (www.fondsdesjardins.com) and on SEDAR+ (wwww.sedarplus.ca).

As part of this change and subject to the prior approval of unitholders to modify the investment objective of the Fund, the current portfolio sub-manager of the Fund will also be replaced by DGAM and the Fund's investment strategies will be amended to reflect the new investment objective and the investment philosophy of DGAM, effective August 31, 2026.

The Manager reserves the right to delay implementing all or part of the changes described in this press release, or to refrain from implementing either one of these changes.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-2817000 or 1-8668667000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]