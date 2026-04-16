Desjardins announces April 2026 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

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Desjardins Group

Apr 16, 2026, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on April 23, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on April 30, 2026.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for April 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution
per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0514

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0455

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0564

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0265

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0761

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0920

Desjardins Equity ETFs

Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF

DMQC

-

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

-

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

-

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

-

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

-

Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF

DMID

-

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

-

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

-

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0567

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DANC

-

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

Desjardins Global Macro ETF

DGLM

-

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and...