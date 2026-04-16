MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on April 23, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on April 30, 2026.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for April 2026, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution

per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0514 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0455 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0564 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0265 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.0761

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0920

Desjardins Equity ETFs



Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC -

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC - Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU - Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI - Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF DMEE - Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID -

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC - Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE -

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC - Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME -

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG -

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0567

Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DANC - Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units DANC.U -1 Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - CA$ Hedged Units DAMG - Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF - US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -1 Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM -

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]