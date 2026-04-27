LÉVIS, QC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group, North America's largest financial cooperative group, today announced its intention to redeem in whole its outstanding CDN $1,000 million 1.992% Notes due 2031 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on May 28, 2026. Formal notice has been delivered to the holders of notes in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.

The redemption has received all necessary approvals and will be financed out of the general funds of Desjardins Group. This redemption is part of Desjardins Group's ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Desjardins Group's public communications from time to time forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, particularly in Quebec, Canada and the United States. Forward-looking statements are found in this press release and may also be incorporated in other filings with Canadian regulators or in any other communications. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redemption of the 1.992% Notes due 2031 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness), including the timing thereof.

By their very nature, such statements require us to make assumptions, and are subject to uncertainties and inherent risks, both general and specific. Desjardins Group cautions readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements when making decisions since a number of factors, many of which are beyond Desjardins Group's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, could influence, individually or collectively, the accuracy of the assumptions, predictions, forecasts or other forward-looking statements, including those in this press release. Although Desjardins Group believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable and founded on valid bases, it cannot guarantee that these expectations will materialize or prove to be accurate. It is also possible that these assumptions, predictions, or other forward-looking statements may not materialize or may prove to be inaccurate, and that future actual results, conditions, actions or events differ materially from expectations or intentions that have been explicitly or implicitly put forward. Readers who rely on these forward-looking statements must carefully consider these risk factors and other uncertainties and potential events, including the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the accuracy of the forward-looking statements in this press release include those discussed in Section 4.0, "Risk management," of Desjardins Group's 2025 annual MD&A.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the views of management only as at the date hereof. Desjardins Group does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that could be made from time to time by or on behalf of Desjardins Group, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Alain Leprohon, FCPA, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Desjardins Group; Jean-Benoit Turcotti, Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]