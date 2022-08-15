GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of Parti Patriote that the party is deregistered effective August 31, 2022 .

, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of Parti Patriote that the party is deregistered effective . The party is being deregistered for not complying with the requirement to file an election expenses return and auditor's report in accordance with the Canada Elections Act .

. The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]