Aug 15, 2022, 11:20 ET
- The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, has informed the leader of Parti Patriote that the party is deregistered effective August 31, 2022.
- The party is being deregistered for not complying with the requirement to file an election expenses return and auditor's report in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
- The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.
- A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.
